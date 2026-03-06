GOLD/FOREX
Qatar Airways extends flight suspension amid airspace closure

Operations remain halted as authorities keep Qatari airspace closed

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
The airline said operations will stay suspended until authorities confirm that the country’s airspace has safely reopened.
Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways has announced the continuation of the temporary suspension of its flights as the closure of Qatari airspace remains in place, according to a report by Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The airline said operations will stay suspended until authorities confirm that the country’s airspace has safely reopened.

Qatar Airways added that it is closely monitoring developments and will resume services once approval is granted by the relevant authorities.

Passengers are advised to check the airline’s official channels for the latest updates on flight schedules and travel advisories.

