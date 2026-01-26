Fortunately, there seems to be some respite this morning. According to a CNN report, now that the storm has exited the mid-Atlantic, airports and airlines are beginning the slow recovery back to normal.

Etihad Airways said one Abu Dhabi–New York service did operate earlier today, but with a significant delay. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 2.55 am, eventually took off at 6.04 am and is expected to arrive in New York at 11.19 am on January 26.

These include flight EK203 from Dubai to New York and flight EK204 from New York to Dubai. The airline said it continues to monitor the situation closely. Flights on Tuesday will operate as scheduled.

