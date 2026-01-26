Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways and Air India hit as US storm disrupts flights
Dubai: Flights between the UAE, Qatar and the United States continues to face disruptions as a severe winter storm continues to batter the US East Coast, triggering airport closures, long delays and cancellations on some of the busiest transatlantic routes.
Fortunately, there seems to be some respite this morning. According to a CNN report, now that the storm has exited the mid-Atlantic, airports and airlines are beginning the slow recovery back to normal.
Dulles Airport, which serves the Washington, DC area, said on X that flights would gradually resume on Monday, when it should be mostly sunny with a high of 26 degrees Fahrenheit there.
Dubai-based Emirates confirmed it has cancelled two New York services scheduled for today, January 26.
These include flight EK203 from Dubai to New York and flight EK204 from New York to Dubai. The airline said it continues to monitor the situation closely. Flights on Tuesday will operate as scheduled.
Etihad Airways said one Abu Dhabi–New York service did operate earlier today, but with a significant delay. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 2.55 am, eventually took off at 6.04 am and is expected to arrive in New York at 11.19 am on January 26.
Etihad also warned that the situation remains uncertain, noting that weather conditions are still evolving and that further delays or cancellations may occur if required.
On Sunday, Etihad cancelled all flights to and from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport due to airport closures and severe weather affecting large parts of North America.
The airline said all other services to the United States and Canada are currently planned to operate as scheduled.
Qatar Airways services into New York are also facing lengthy delays. A Doha–New York flight scheduled to depart at 1.25 am local time was delayed by several hours, with an estimated departure time of 10.25 am.
American Airlines flight AA8308, which operates on the same route, also departed significantly behind schedule, reflecting the widespread operational disruption at US airports.
Air India
Air India has cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark on January 25 and 26, citing a severe winter storm forecast to bring heavy snowfall across New York, New Jersey and surrounding areas.
The airline has not yet issued an update on flights scheduled beyond January 26, advising passengers to continue monitoring official channels for the latest information.
With adverse weather expected to linger across parts of the US East Coast, aviation experts warn that knock-on delays could continue even after airports reopen, due to aircraft positioning challenges, crew duty limits and congestion at major hubs.
Travellers flying between the Gulf and the US are being advised to check flight status regularly, brace for short-notice changes and allow extra time for rebooking as airlines prioritise safety amid the ongoing storm.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox