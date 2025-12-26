Snowstorm triggers 400 flight cancellations across New York

“It’s going to start snowing tomorrow and we want you to be prepared,” New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) wrote in an update on Thursday. The agency warned of difficult road conditions and urged residents to limit travel as flurries develop into more intense snow by evening.

Mayor Adams urged New Yorkers to stay patient as the city works through the conditions. “Our emergency services, sanitation and transit teams are prepared, but we need everyone to take this seriously. The goal is simple, keep the city safe and keep people home until the snow clears.”

Sanitation crews began pretreating roads early Friday with salt spreaders, with ploughs standing by for deployment. Acting Sanitation Commissioner Javier Lojan said operations were moving in advance of the storm. “This forecast calls for snow during what is already a heavy travel weekend. DSNY began our operations well in advance of this storm, and we are ready for whatever comes our way. Please stay off the roads and know that collection delays are possible as we work to get roads safe and clear,” he said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said all departments are on alert under the city’s Winter Weather Emergency Plan. “As New Yorkers continue to celebrate the holidays and prepare to celebrate the new year, they should also prepare for hazardous travel conditions Friday into Saturday,” he said. “Avoid driving if possible, give yourself extra travel time on public transit, and stay alert to changing conditions.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.