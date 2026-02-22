GOLD/FOREX
Emirates cancels, reschedules Dubai–New York flights as US braces for blizzard

Passengers advised to check flight status as blizzard threatens major US cities

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai Media Office/Twitter

Dubai: Emirates has cancelled and rescheduled several flights to and from New York due to the anticipated impact of a fast-developing Nor’easter, which is set to slam the US East Coast from Sunday.

The storm is expected to bring 1–2 feet of snow across major cities, including New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, with blizzard conditions, strong winds, and heavy snowfall creating near-impossible travel conditions.

Cancelled Emirates flights

  • EK203 / February 22: Dubai → New York (JFK)

  • EK204 / February 23: New York (JFK) → Dubai

  • EK209 / February 22: Athens → Newark (EWR)

  • EK210 / February 23: Newark (EWR) → Athens

Rescheduled flights

  • EK202 / February 23: New York (JFK) departs 18:00 local time on February 22, arrives Dubai 15:25 on February 23

  • EK201 / February 23: Dubai departs 14:30 local time on February 23, arrives New York (JFK) 19:55 same day

  • EK206 / February 23: New York (JFK) departs 20:00 local time on February 22, arrives Milan 09:35 on February 23

  • EK205 / February 23: Milan departs 18:40 local time on February 23, arrives New York (JFK) 21:55 same day

Advisory for passengers

The airline said on its website that customers affected by cancellations should contact their travel agency for rebooking, while passengers who booked directly with Emirates are advised to reach out to the airline. Those on rescheduled flights connecting through Dubai will be rebooked automatically to their final destinations.

Emirates urged travellers to ensure their contact details are up to date via Manage Your Booking for timely updates and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Nor’easter hits the US East Coast

Meteorologists have issued blizzard warnings for at least six states. The storm threatens power outages, coastal flooding, and travel disruption across the densely populated corridor.

More than 50 million Americans are in the path of the Nor’easter, with New York City expecting its first major blizzard since 2016 and snowfall totals potentially reaching 20 inches. Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors, and New Jersey has declared a state of emergency to mobilise resources.

