Emirates Dubai to Newcastle flight diverts to Edinburgh after an emergency alert

Flight EK35 landed safely after adverse weather forced a diversion and delayed arrival

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: An Emirates flight from Dubai to Newcastle was diverted to Edinburgh on January 27 after adverse weather conditions disrupted its approach into northern England, triggering an emergency alert and a delayed arrival for passengers.

The Boeing 777-300ER, operating flight EK35, was due to land in Newcastle shortly after 11.20 am local time. Instead, it circled over the Newcastle and Sunderland area before abandoning its approach and diverting north to Scotland, according to flight tracking data.

The aircraft landed safely at Edinburgh Airport, where it remained on the ground for around two hours before continuing on to Newcastle, eventually arriving more than three hours behind schedule.

In a statement to Gulf News, Emirates said challenging weather conditions were the primary factor behind the diversion, stressing that safety considerations guided the crew’s decisions throughout the flight.

“Emirates can confirm that adverse weather conditions on January 27 caused the diversion of Emirates flight EK035 from Dubai to Newcastle, to Edinburgh,” an Emirates spokesperson told Gulf News. “The flight then departed at 13:53 hrs local time bound for Newcastle.”

The airline added that passenger and crew safety remained paramount. “Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance and will not be compromised.”

Emergency code triggered mid-air

Flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 shows the aircraft made two unsuccessful landing attempts at Newcastle before the crew squawked the 7700 emergency code, a standard aviation signal used to indicate a general or urgent situation.

The 7700 code does not point to a single cause and can be activated for a range of scenarios, including technical concerns or medical situations on board. Its use allows air traffic control and emergency services to respond quickly and prioritise the aircraft.

After abandoning the approach, the aircraft headed north and touched down in Edinburgh without incident.

Emirates later resumed the flight to its original destination, bringing passengers into Newcastle with a delay of around three hours and fifteen minutes.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha Dayanand
