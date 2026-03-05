GOLD/FOREX
Etihad Airways warns travellers of fake social media accounts impersonating the airline

The airline stressed that it will never request sensitive information through social media

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has warned travellers about fake social media accounts impersonating the airline and contacting passengers online, urging the public to remain cautious when interacting with accounts claiming to represent the company.

In a statement shared on its official account on X, the airline said it had identified several fraudulent profiles posing as Etihad and attempting to communicate with guests through social media platforms. The company cautioned that these accounts may try to obtain personal information from users.

Etihad stressed that it will never request passwords, one-time verification codes, payment details or any other sensitive information through social media messages, advising customers to exercise care when responding to unsolicited online communications.

The airline encouraged travellers to rely only on its official website, etihad.com, for accurate information and customer support. It also urged users to ensure they interact solely with its verified accounts when engaging on social media.

Etihad confirmed that its official accounts on X are @Etihad and @EtihadHelp, adding that the security and safety of its customers remain a top priority.

