UAE issues emergency alert in Dubai over potential missile threat

Dubai residents told to take cover as interior ministry warns of possible missile threat
Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has issued an emergency alert across Dubai, urging residents to seek immediate shelter following warnings of a potential missile threat.
In a message sent to mobile phones across several areas of Dubai, the ministry instructed the public to move at once to the nearest secure building and stay away from windows, doors and open areas until further notice.
“Given the current situation and a potential missile threat, please immediately take shelter in a secure building away from windows, doors and open spaces, and wait for official instructions,” the alert said.
Authorities stressed that the warnings are issued purely as a safety measure and require immediate compliance.
The ministry also cautioned residents against prioritising social media content over their personal safety after reports that some individuals had left their homes or stopped their vehicles to film videos following emergency notifications.
It said such behaviour puts lives at risk and may carry legal consequences if it involves ignoring official safety instructions.
For motorists who receive the alert while driving, the ministry clarified that drivers should not pull over on highways or exit their vehicles abruptly. Instead, they should continue to their destination and seek shelter in the nearest secure building once they arrive.
The Ministry of Interior emphasised that violating emergency safety instructions constitutes a legal offence and urged the public to cooperate fully to ensure the effectiveness of the country’s emergency response measures.
Authorities also called on residents to rely solely on official government channels for updates and further instructions as the situation develops.