Dubai: An Emirati and an American expat each won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion today.
Jaber Al Zaabi, a 33-year-old UAE national based in Ras Al Khaimah, who works for the Ministry of Defence, started buying tickets to the promotion five months ago.
The father-of-one said: “Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free. It’s only my seventh ticket to your promotion and I cannot believe to win this early. I will continue to participate in the hope of making it second time lucky.”
The other newly-made millionaire is Marwan G., a 59-year-old American expat who has been a resident of Dubai since 2016. Marwan has been a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for four years now. He is also a father of one and works as a general manager for an auto repair company.
“I don’t know what to say. Thank you and God bless Dubai Duty Free,” he said.
Other winners
Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for a car and a motorbike.
Tarek Nizameddin, a 49-year-old French national based in Abu Dhabi, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car. A resident of Abu Dhabi for 21 years, Nizameddin has been a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years now. He is a father of three and works as the CEO of a facilities solutions company.
Meanwhile, Kuppusamy G, an Indian national based in Chennai, India won a BMW R 1250 R motorbike with his ticket that he had purchased on May 17 on his way back to Chennai from Dubai.
Today’s draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin; COO Ramesh Cidambi; Salah Tahlak, Joint COO; Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing; Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing; and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.