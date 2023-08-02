Dubai: An aircraft engineer for Emirates airline was announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held today at Dubai International Airport.
Vikraman Nair Remani Amma Vinod, a 48-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won the Millennium Millionaire Series 430 with a ticket that he had purchased on July 9 on his way to Thiruvananthapuram from Dubai. A resident of Dubai for 28 years, Vinod is a father of two.
Vinod, who hails from the southern Indian state of Kerala, is the 213th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of DDF draw tickets.
Thrice winner
Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.
Mohamad Al Salem, a 57-year-old Saudi Arabian national based in Dhahran, won a BMW 740i M Sport car. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion since 1992, Al Salem is a father of three and runs his own engineering business.
Al Salem is a third time car winner with Dubai Duty Free as he previously won a BMW X6 M50i car in January 2022 and a BMW 750Li car in January 2007.
Murtaza Ebrahimjee, a 26-year-old Tanzanian national based in Dar es Salaam, won a BMW R nineT Scrambler motorbike, with a ticket he had purchased in July on his way to Zanzibar from Dubai.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 20 years, Ebrahimjee is the second Tanzanian national to have won a motorbike since it was introduced in the Finest Surprise promotion in 2002.