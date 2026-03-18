GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE warns targeting energy facilities threatens global energy security

Targeting energy facilities poses threat to global energy security

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Flag
UAE Flag
Reuters

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has warned that targeting energy facilities linked to the South Pars gas field constitutes a serious escalation and poses a direct threat to global energy security.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said attacks on energy infrastructure associated with the South Pars field in southern Iran, which extends into Qatar’s North Field, represent a “dangerous escalation”. The South Pars field is a critical energy source, and any attack on associated infrastructure could undermine regional stability and disrupt global energy supplies.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

The UAE highlighted that such actions pose environmental risks and threaten the safety of civilians, maritime navigation and vital industrial and civil facilities.

The ministry called for the protection of critical infrastructure under all circumstances and emphasised the importance of adhering to international law.

It also reaffirmed the need to safeguard regional security and stability, warning against actions that could further escalate tensions and impact global markets.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Flag

UAE air defences respond to Iran missile, drone threats

1m read
Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.

Drone strike triggers fire at an Abu Dhabi gas field

1m read
UAE Flag

Crisis, calm and duty of responsible journalism

3m read
Flag of UAE

UAE closes embassy in Tehran amid regional tensions

1m read