UAE warns targeting energy facilities threatens global energy security

Targeting energy facilities poses threat to global energy security
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has warned that targeting energy facilities linked to the South Pars gas field constitutes a serious escalation and poses a direct threat to global energy security.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said attacks on energy infrastructure associated with the South Pars field in southern Iran, which extends into Qatar’s North Field, represent a “dangerous escalation”. The South Pars field is a critical energy source, and any attack on associated infrastructure could undermine regional stability and disrupt global energy supplies.
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The UAE highlighted that such actions pose environmental risks and threaten the safety of civilians, maritime navigation and vital industrial and civil facilities.
The ministry called for the protection of critical infrastructure under all circumstances and emphasised the importance of adhering to international law.
It also reaffirmed the need to safeguard regional security and stability, warning against actions that could further escalate tensions and impact global markets.