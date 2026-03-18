US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 19: What you need to know

Air defences stop attacks as UAE confirms casualties, extends distance learning nationwide
The UAE confirmed casualties from Iranian attacks, naming victims as air defences intercepted missiles and drones. Authorities extended distance learning nationwide while maintaining normal aviation and tourism flows despite tensions. Officials signalled possible involvement in securing the Strait of Hormuz, as the country balanced heightened security measures with continuity plans and community support initiatives, including mental health services.
The UAE has revealed the names of civilians who lost their lives during recent Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the country, as authorities confirmed continued defensive operations against incoming threats.
According to the Ministry of Defence, UAE air defence systems on March 17 intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 45 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran.
With the UAE extending distance learning beyond spring break, schools across the country are preparing to meet all eventualities to ensure continuity of learning.
The UAE on Tuesday announced the continuation of distance learning across nurseries, schools and higher education institutions for two weeks after the spring break ends on March 22. Earlier, the authorities had announced an early spring break from March 9 after the educational sector moved online from March 2 following the Iranian aggression on the country.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to demonstrate resilience in its tourism and aviation sectors amid ongoing regional tensions, with authorities emphasising normal operations and strong support measures for affected travelers.
More than 1.4 million passengers passed through UAE airports and national carriers from March 1 to 12, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the United Arab Emirates, said on Tuesday that the UAE may join international efforts led by the United States to ensure the safety and security of the Strait of Hormuz. He noted, however, that no formal plan has yet been agreed upon and that discussions are still ongoing.
Speaking during an online event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, with remarks reported by Reuters and Sky News Arabia, Gargash stated: “We all share the responsibility of ensuring the continued flow of trade and energy.”
The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted 10 Iranian ballistic missiles and 45 drones on March 17, according to the Ministry of Defence.
The ministry said the interceptions form part of ongoing operations to counter what it described as continuing attacks targeting the country.
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