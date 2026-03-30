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UAE air defences intercept 11 ballistic missiles and 27 drones from Iran on March 30

Ministry of Defence vows to protect sovereignty amid rising casualties and injuries

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, the country’s defences have engaged 425 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,941 UAVs.
Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, the country’s defences have engaged 425 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,941 UAVs.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said on Monday that its air defence systems intercepted 11 ballistic missiles and 27 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran on March 30, 2026, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, the country’s defences have engaged 425 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,941 UAVs, according to official figures.

The attacks have resulted in casualties, including two members of the UAE Armed Forces killed while on duty. A Moroccan civilian working under contract with the military was also killed, along with eight others of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

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A total of 178 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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