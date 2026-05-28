US military launches new strike in Iran, downs 4 drones: reports

Ceasefire remains in effect

The official said the ceasefire agreement remains in effect and described the U.S. military actions as intended to maintain the ceasefire.

At least three explosions were heard east of Bandar Abbas, US media reported, both citing Iranian state media.

The explosions briefly activated Bandar Abbas’ air defense systems, Fars News Agency, a media outlet affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported early Thursday local time.

The latest strikes come amid an unstable ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.