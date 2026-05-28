US military launches new strike in Iran, downs 4 drones: reports

US move seen as effort to uphold fragile ceasefire while countering drone threats
The US military shot down four drones launched from Iran and carried out a strike on a drone control center in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, U.S. media outlets reported Wednesday night, citing unnamed American officials.
According to CNN and The New York Times, the strike on Bandar Abbas prevented a fifth drone from being launched.
In addition to shooting down four attack dronesm, the US Central Command said they also hit a ground control station.
“Today, U.S. Central Command forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz. US forces also struck an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone. These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire,” the official said in the statement.
The military stated both the drones and ground facility posed a threat to the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said in a statement to MS NOW.
The operation followed what the Pentagon described as overnight “self-defense” strikes from Monday into Tuesday targeting Iranian missile positions and mine-laying vessels amid escalating tensions in the Gulf.
The military operation was framed as a defensive measure to maintain a fragile ongoing ceasefire, as per MS Now.
The official said the ceasefire agreement remains in effect and described the U.S. military actions as intended to maintain the ceasefire.
At least three explosions were heard east of Bandar Abbas, US media reported, both citing Iranian state media.
The explosions briefly activated Bandar Abbas’ air defense systems, Fars News Agency, a media outlet affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported early Thursday local time.
The latest strikes come amid an unstable ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.