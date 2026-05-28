GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
UPDATE

US military launches new strike in Iran, downs 4 drones: reports

US move seen as effort to uphold fragile ceasefire while countering drone threats

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This handout satellite image taken by 2026 Planet Labs PBC shows damage at the military harbour in Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz on March 4, 2026.
This handout satellite image taken by 2026 Planet Labs PBC shows damage at the military harbour in Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz on March 4, 2026.
AFP--

The US military shot down four drones launched from Iran and carried out a strike on a drone control center in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, U.S. media outlets reported Wednesday night, citing unnamed American officials.

According to CNN and The New York Times, the strike on Bandar Abbas prevented a fifth drone from being launched.

In addition to shooting down four attack dronesm, the US Central Command said they also hit a ground control station.

One-way attack drones downed

“Today, U.S. Central Command forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz. US forces also struck an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone. These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire,” the official said in the statement.

The military stated both the drones and ground facility posed a threat to the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said in a statement to MS NOW.

The operation followed what the Pentagon described as overnight “self-defense” strikes from Monday into Tuesday targeting Iranian missile positions and mine-laying vessels amid escalating tensions in the Gulf.

The military operation was framed as a defensive measure to maintain a fragile ongoing ceasefire, as per MS Now.

Ceasefire remains in effect

The official said the ceasefire agreement remains in effect and described the U.S. military actions as intended to maintain the ceasefire.

At least three explosions were heard east of Bandar Abbas, US media reported, both citing Iranian state media.

The explosions briefly activated Bandar Abbas’ air defense systems, Fars News Agency, a media outlet affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported early Thursday local time.

The latest strikes come amid an unstable ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Two children swing together as a mix of bulk carriers, cargo ships, and service vessels line the horizon in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran.

Oil plunges more than 6% on hopes for US-Iran deal

2m read
IRGC sites hit after Hormuz attacks on 3 US warships

IRGC sites hit after Hormuz attacks on 3 US warships

2m read
Vessels are pictured anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.

Reopening Strait of Hormuz will not end strain on trade

3m read
US blockade: 'Zero ships' have broken through

US blockade: 'Zero ships' have broken through

2m read