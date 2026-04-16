US blockade: Iran threatens Gulf shutdown — ceasefire on brink despite Trump’s 'war nearly over' claim

US pressure campaign tests fragile ceasefire as Iran threatens key shipping routes
Iran has warned it would "retaliate with force" against a US naval blockade, threatening to halt all trade across key regional waterways as tensions rise despite a fragile ceasefire, and plans for second round of talks.
Ali Abdollahi, head of Iran’s joint military command, said the country would block shipping routes in the Arabian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Red Sea if Washington does not lift the blockade, according to state media.
He described the maritime restrictions as a violation of a two-week ceasefire and said Iran would respond militarily if the blockade continues.
The warning comes as the United States maintains a large-scale naval operation involving more than 10,000 personnel, a move analysts say could cost Iran more than $400 million per day in lost trade.
The blockade is part of a broader US economic pressure campaign aimed at forcing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and negotiate an end to the conflict.
US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said the war is “close to over,” even as the standoff shows signs of escalating.