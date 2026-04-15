Ghost ships, spoofing tactics test US in Strait of Hormuz

Dubai: Ships linked to Iran are increasingly adopting “ghost” tactics — going dark, s poofing identities and masking movements — in a bid to evade the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, signalling a shift toward more cautious and covert operations at sea.

Under international maritime rules, large commercial vessels are required to operate transponders that broadcast their identity, location and route. But ships can switch off these systems or falsify data — a practice known as “spoofing” — effectively disappearing from radar or reappearing under altered identities.

The shift suggests that operators of Iran-linked vessels are not just evading detection but also testing the practical limits of US enforcement in real time, as Washington tightens its blockade aimed at cutting off Tehran’s oil revenues.

By manipulating the global tracking system, these so-called “ghost ships” risk compounding confusion in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, even if they ultimately fail to breach the blockade.

The development highlights a key vulnerability in the blockade itself. “A blockade is only as strong as the intelligence behind the interdictions,” Bethel said, pointing to the growing challenge of identifying which vessels to stop.

The complexity of maritime operations adds to the difficulty. Ships can be owned in one country, flagged in another and operated by entities elsewhere, making it extremely difficult to determine who is behind any given voyage.

Despite these evasive tactics, analysts say geography still favours US enforcement. The Strait of Hormuz — through which a significant share of the world’s oil and gas flows — is narrow, limiting the ability of vessels to slip through undetected.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.