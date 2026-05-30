Video: One-tonne bull storms Istanbul barber shop, trapping 14 people inside

Viral videos showed runaway calves racing through streets in Egypt and Turkey
Dubai: Runaway sacrificial animals, frantic street chases and a bull crashing into a barber shop have become some of the most talked-about moments of this year's Eid Al Adha celebrations, generating millions of views online and providing a mix of shock, humour and relief across the region.
In Istanbul, a barber shop in the Sultanbeyli district on the city's Asian side was transformed into the scene of a dramatic incident after a bull weighing nearly a tonne burst through the entrance, trapping 14 people inside.
Video footage circulating on social media showed barbers and customers scrambling for safety as the animal moved through the shop.
Some climbed onto tables while others froze in place amid the chaos. Despite damaging furniture and triggering panic, the bull eventually left without causing any injuries.
The footage quickly went viral, prompting a wave of humorous reactions online, with many users joking about how a single animal managed to overpower a room full of men before police and local residents eventually brought it under control.
The incident came against the backdrop of a busy Eid holiday across Turkey. Official figures showed that more than 13,000 people were treated in hospitals on the first day of Eid after being injured in accidents involving sacrificial animals.
Meanwhile in Egypt, actress Fifi Abdo became a talking point on social media after sharing a light-hearted account of her own unusual Eid preparations.
In a video posted on Instagram, Abdo said one calf had escaped before Eid while a sheep had fallen from the fifth floor, forcing her to make last-minute arrangements to continue her holiday celebrations.
"The calf ran away, and the sheep fell," she said jokingly, adding that she felt she had been "envied" because of the string of unexpected events.
Her remarks quickly spread across social media platforms, where followers praised her comedic storytelling style and turned the episode into one of the holiday's most widely shared online moments.
Elsewhere in Egypt, videos showed runaway calves racing through neighbourhoods and major roads, prompting residents to pursue them in scenes many users compared to open-air marathons.
One widely shared clip from the Hadayek Al Ahram district in Giza showed a calf charging through a roadway and startling a delivery worker as residents attempted unsuccessfully to stop it.
Another video captured a sacrificial calf falling into a swimming pool at a private villa. The animal was later rescued by its owners, but not before footage of the incident spread widely online and became the subject of countless jokes and memes.