Video clip shows worshippers running for safety as it moved through an open prayer area
An escaped bull charged at worshippers during Eid Al Adha prayers in the Omani city of Al Buraimi on Thursday, causing panic among crowds gathered for the holiday prayers, according to videos circulating on social media.
Footage showed worshippers running for safety as the animal moved through an open prayer area during the morning Eid gathering.
Local reports said the bull had escaped shortly before the prayers began, although authorities did not immediately confirm details of the incident or report any serious injuries.
The incident drew widespread attention online during one of the holiest celebrations in the Islamic calendar, when Muslims gather for communal prayers and ritual animal sacrifices linked to Eid Al Adha traditions.
Al Buraimi is an oasis city in northern Oman on the border with the UAE. It is the capital of Al Buraimi Governorate and is located approximately 343 km from the national capital Muscat.