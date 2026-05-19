The emirate expected around 20,000 sacrificial animals to be processed this year
Dubai Municipality has announced the full readiness of its abattoirs to receive sacrificial animal requests and provide services to residents across the emirate during Eid Al Adha, with a processing capacity of up to 1,000 livestock per hour. Preparations have been completed as part of an integrated operational plan designed to deliver efficient, safe, and high-quality services throughout the Eid period.
The municipality has allocated five abattoirs to receive sacrificial animal requests and provide efficient, high-quality services to customers. These include Al Qusais Abattoir, Al Qusais Express Abattoir, Al Quoz Abattoir, Al Lisaili Abattoir, and Hatta Abattoir.
These preparations form part of an advanced operational ecosystem supported by the latest technologies and equipment to ensure the delivery of integrated services in line with the highest standards of public health and food safety, while providing customers with a safe and seamless experience across Dubai’s abattoirs.
The municipality said around 45 veterinary and medical specialists, 30 supervisors, more than 205 butchers and 165 workers would oversee operations during the holiday period.
Authorities said advanced sterilisation systems and modern equipment had been deployed across production lines to maintain meat quality and prevent contamination.
The municipality also encouraged residents to use approved smart applications for purchasing, slaughtering and home delivery of sacrificial livestock without visiting livestock markets or abattoirs directly.
Officials said the emirate expected around 20,000 sacrificial animals to be processed this year, including about 19,500 small livestock and 500 large animals. Of those, around 12,500 are expected to come from individuals, 5,000 through smart applications and 2,500 from charitable organisations.
The municipality said extensive maintenance and expansion works had been carried out at several abattoirs to improve operational efficiency and reduce waiting times during the holiday season.
Authorities also warned against slaughtering animals outside approved facilities, citing risks to public health and the environment, and urged the public to use licensed services and smart applications that comply with health and safety standards.