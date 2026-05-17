Nuaimi sheep cost up to Dh1,650, while calves reach Dh8,000 ahead of Eid
Dubai: Livestock traders across the UAE say they are entering the Eid Al Adha season with strong supplies of sacrificial animals and rising consumer demand, despite mounting cost pressures driven by regional developments and higher transport expenses.
Traders said demand for sacrificial animals is expected to increase by as much as 80 per cent in the days leading up to Eid Al Adha, while prices this year have climbed by around 10 per cent compared with last season.
The increases come amid a sharp rise in operating costs, with land transport and shipping expenses surging by nearly 90 per cent, alongside feed price increases ranging between 20 per cent and 40 per cent, according to Al Khaleej newspaper quoting traders and retailers.
Many buyers have already secured their orders in advance. Traders estimate that around 45 per cent of consumers have reserved sacrificial animals ahead of Eid, with delivery scheduled closer to the holiday, particularly as many households do not have suitable facilities to keep live animals.
Saeed Al Ketbi, a livestock trader, said preparations for Eid begin months in advance to ensure sufficient supply during one of the busiest periods of the year for the sector.
He said he currently has around 12,000 sacrificial animals available, with an additional 3,000 expected to arrive next week to meet growing demand ahead of Eid.
According to Al Ketbi, prices continue to vary depending on breed and weight. Nuaimi sheep currently range between Dh1,500 and Dh1,650, while Najdi and Cypriot sheep are priced between Dh1,850 and Dh2,000. Somali and Sardinian sheep range between Dh2,300 and Dh2,800, while Somali goats are selling for between Dh1,000 and Dh1,200.
He added that new shipments of Barqi sheep from Egypt and Libya are expected to arrive by air cargo early next week, although prices are still expected to remain elevated because of transport and logistics costs.
Ali Ibrahim, another livestock trader, said many consumers traditionally postpone purchases until the final days before Eid, contributing to a sharp surge in demand as the holiday approaches.
He said Somali sheep are currently priced between Dh700 and Dh800, while Indian goats weighing around 60 kilograms are selling for between Dh2,000 and Dh2,500.
Ibrahim said recent regional events have affected both livestock imports and feed supplies, increasing costs across the sector and contributing to higher retail prices in the local market.
Despite the higher prices, traders expect fresh shipments arriving in the coming days to help stabilise supply levels and provide clearer visibility on market pricing before Eid.
Retail cooperatives are also preparing for the seasonal rush. Ayoub Mohammed Abdullah, Chief Executive of Ajman Cooperative Society, said preparations began early through coordination with local and international suppliers to secure adequate stock levels.
He said the cooperative has also prepared slaughtering and sales facilities according to veterinary and health standards, while supervisory teams have been deployed to ensure the quality and safety of sacrificial animals.
The cooperative expects to offer around 450 sacrificial animals this season, representing a 25 per cent increase compared with last year.
According to Abdullah, imported livestock from countries including Australia, Sudan, India, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria continues to account for the majority of supply, although locally bred animals remain highly sought after because of their quality despite higher prices.
Sheep prices currently range between Dh800 and Dh2,500, goats between Dh800 and Dh1,300, while calves are priced between Dh6,000 and Dh8,000 depending on weight, breed and country of origin.