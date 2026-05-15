What the UAE’s culture of giving looks like ahead of Eid Al Adha

Volunteers say generosity and togetherness continue to inspire communities
Dubai: Across the UAE, Eid Al Adha is not only marked by celebration and family gatherings, but also by a strong culture of giving, one that volunteers say is best reflected in initiatives like “Gift It Forward.”
As residents prepare and look forward to the occasion, many are also choosing to spend their time supporting community programmes that turn generosity into action, helping families in need while reinforcing the values of compassion, dignity, and shared responsibility.
Gift It Forward, an initiative by Dubai Holding in partnership with the Community Development Authority, repurposes surplus items donated by businesses across the UAE and transforms them into meaningful gifts for those who need them most.
Clothing, toys, and household essentials are distributed through organised pop-up marketplaces, where beneficiaries can choose items in a dignified setting, a model volunteers say showcases the UAE’s emphasis on respect, inclusion, and community wellbeing.
The initiative also supports the country’s sustainability ambitions by ensuring usable goods are redirected away from landfills and given a second life, aligning environmental responsibility with social impact.
For volunteers, the experience has become a personal reflection of what Eid Al Adha represents, generosity without expectation, and connection beyond backgrounds and borders.
Bassam Al Soleh, property management executive at Dubai Holding Asset Management, has noted that the initiative highlighted how simple acts of giving can have a powerful emotional impact.
“Volunteering is such a profound way to connect with the local community. Seeing the joy and gratitude of people receiving support during Gift It Forward was incredibly touching. It reminded me how meaningful and powerful coming together as a community can be,” exclaimed Al Soleh.
He has encouraged others to make time for giving back and continue supporting community initiatives.
“Kindness is our most valuable currency. It costs nothing to take care of one another, but it can make all the difference.”
For Arish Shrestha, makeup artist at Alshaya Group, volunteering in Ajman from Abu Dhabi became a meaningful experience rooted in cultural understanding.
“It gave me a real understanding of what Wulfa means. That tradition of generosity and togetherness moves you and reminds you what the culture of giving is,” explained Shrestha.
Moreover, she has stressed that even small acts of kindness can go a long way.
“I learned that volunteering changes you. It makes you more grateful and aware of others. I’ll never forget seeing someone’s genuine smile after receiving a simple gift.”
Ashick Chembalakattil Aboo, assistant manager of HSE, department of technical services at Dubai Holding Asset Management, has bared that participating in Gift It Forward for two consecutive years has changed his understanding of value and impact.
“A moment that always stays with me is seeing the genuine appreciation and happiness from recipients. It made me see how items which may seem simple or surplus to some can bring real value and joy to others. Experiences like this make volunteering very meaningful,” shared Aboo.
Additionally, he has emphasised that volunteering strengthens social responsibility and community bonds.
“When volunteers come together with a shared purpose, simple actions like sorting and distributing items can create meaningful support for many families. It’s also a reminder to be grateful and mindful of how we contribute to society.”
For Yogesh Arora, stock audit assistant manager at Al Gurg Group, volunteering has become a shared family experience.
“I believe that volunteering teaches you two very important things. The first is that even small acts of kindness can have a positive impact on others. The second is that, along with supporting those in need, volunteering brings people together and strengthens our sense of community,” said Arora.
He has also mentioned that involving his wife and daughter made the experience even more fulfilling.
“It was a wonderful way to give back and involve my family in doing something meaningful.”
Gift It Forward continues to expand its reach across the UAE, bringing together more than 55 partners and collecting over 500,000 brand-new items to support communities in need.
By combining sustainability with social impact, the initiative displays a growing culture of circular giving, one that aligns closely with the values of Eid Al Adha, where generosity, empathy, and unity remain at the heart of celebration across the Emirates.