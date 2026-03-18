Dubai's Community Development Authority wraps up successful Ramadan 2026 campaigns

Ramadan programmes support families, women, and children
Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has successfully concluded its Ramadan programme for 2026. As part of the "Ramadan in Dubai" campaign, the CDA has focused on strengthening family ties, supporting the needy, and empowering individuals throughout the Holy Month.
The initiatives have been aligned with the Year of the Family, bringing the community together with a spirit of compassion and unity.
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For her part, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, director general of CDA, has emphasised that the Year of the Family is a guiding principle for all of the authority’s programmes.
"This Ramadan, we translated that commitment into action, designing each initiative to serve a specific member of the family: the child building a relationship with the Quran and its values; the woman nurturing her faith and awareness; the family in need receiving support with dignity; and the home-based entrepreneur finding in our initiatives a genuine opportunity for empowerment and community contribution."
She added, "We believe that a strong family is the foundation of a sustainable society, and that investing in family bonds and values is the most enduring impact any institution can make."
In its third season, the CDA "Gift it Forward" initiative has helped 4,000 Emirati families through the distribution of over 80,000 products worth Dh14 million.
This has allowed families to choose the items they needed, while preserving their dignity and providing essential goods.
Moreover, 20 home-based entrepreneurs have contributed more than 13,000 products and have been supported by over 1,300 volunteers.
CDA has also partnered with the Dubai Charity Association to deliver 13,000 iftar meals to families in Muhaisnah under the Khair Dubai Be Ahlaha or the Goodness of Dubai by its People initiative.
Six local Emirati home-based entrepreneurs have prepared the meals, giving them an opportunity to earn income while helping their community.
The CDA has described the initiative as "a model that brings together social support and sustainable economic empowerment."
Additionally, the CDA has launched Al Qare’ Al Sagher or Young Reader programme, designed to connect children aged five to 12 with the Holy Quran.
In partnership with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and Maktoum Centres for Quran Memorisation, the initiative has taught 400 children Quranic recitation and important moral values that help build a foundation for their faith from a young age.
For the second year in a row, CDA has organised Hamayel Al Khair, a series of awareness sessions which has brought together 227 women.
These sessions, held in neighbourhood majalis, have focused on themes like faith, parenting, and personal development and have also highlighted the role of women in families and society.
Apart from these, the CDA has introduced Sawalef Al Mayales, a set of dialogue sessions addressing key family topics, which is also in line with the Year of the Family.
The first session under the theme "Close to Them," has explored how parents can build emotional closeness and trust with their children to strengthen family relationships.
Meanwhile, the CDA has provided support to families through five live online sessions.
Experts in psychology, education, and family counselling have discussed calming techniques for children, the power of parental presence, and effective communication with domestic workers.
To celebrate Eid Al Fitr, CDA has launched the Eid Kandoora initiative, giving 200 children shopping vouchers worth Dh300 to buy new clothes for the holiday.
The authority has partnered with Al Tashrifat Tailors to bring joy to families and children as they prepare for Eid.
Through these Ramadan initiatives, CDA has touched the lives of many families in Dubai, fostering unity, providing support, and empowering individuals. The authority’s efforts aim to create a lasting impact, ensuring the values of compassion and togetherness continue throughout the year.