Dubai tops as 95% pick it as preferred home

At the heart of the findings is the Family Bond Index, which reached 95.3 per cent, underlining the central role of family in maintaining social stability. The results align closely with national priorities during the ‘Year of the Family’, which places renewed focus on strengthening household ties and values.

The Community Development Authority (CDA) has released the results of its eighth Social Survey (2024–2025), revealing exceptionally high levels of happiness, pride and social cohesion across Dubai. The findings highlight the growing strength of family bonds, inclusivity and community engagement, reinforcing the emirate’s progress under the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Dubai: Nearly 95 per cent of residents say Dubai is their preferred place to live, citing safety, religious freedom and quality of life, according to the latest Social Survey, a key benchmark reflecting the emirate’s strong social fabric during the ‘Year of the Family’.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the CDA, said: “The results of the eighth cycle reaffirm that Dubai continues to progress steadily towards its development goals, placing people and families at the centre of its priorities. This enhances quality of life and reinforces societal stability, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”

On the economic front, the survey indicates a shift towards entrepreneurship, with 30.3 per cent of Emiratis citing business-related borrowing as a primary financial motivation, signalling growing interest in financial independence and enterprise.

Community engagement platforms are also gaining traction. Awareness of community majalis among Emiratis rose to 92.6 per cent, while attendance increased sharply over recent years, reinforcing their role as hubs for dialogue and social connection.

Social cohesion continues to be a defining feature of Dubai’s community. Around 84 per cent of residents said they have someone to rely on in times of need, while volunteerism rose significantly from 8.4 per cent to 13.2 per cent, pointing to a growing culture of civic engagement and shared responsibility.

Quality of life indicators also remain strong. Residents reported an average happiness score of 8.6 and life satisfaction of 8.72 out of 10, reflecting widespread well-being across different segments of society. Among senior citizens and elderly residents, the happiness index stood at 86.8 per cent, highlighting inclusive social care and support systems.

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