Dubai tops as 95% pick it as preferred home

Family bonds, safety and inclusion drive high happiness as Social Agenda 33 gains momentum
Dubai: Nearly 95 per cent of residents say Dubai is their preferred place to live, citing safety, religious freedom and quality of life, according to the latest Social Survey, a key benchmark reflecting the emirate’s strong social fabric during the ‘Year of the Family’.
The Community Development Authority (CDA) has released the results of its eighth Social Survey (2024–2025), revealing exceptionally high levels of happiness, pride and social cohesion across Dubai. The findings highlight the growing strength of family bonds, inclusivity and community engagement, reinforcing the emirate’s progress under the Dubai Social Agenda 33.
The survey paints a comprehensive picture of life in Dubai, with 96.4 per cent of UAE residents expressing pride in living in the emirate, a testament to its diverse and inclusive social model.
At the heart of the findings is the Family Bond Index, which reached 95.3 per cent, underlining the central role of family in maintaining social stability. The results align closely with national priorities during the ‘Year of the Family’, which places renewed focus on strengthening household ties and values.
Quality of life indicators also remain strong. Residents reported an average happiness score of 8.6 and life satisfaction of 8.72 out of 10, reflecting widespread well-being across different segments of society. Among senior citizens and elderly residents, the happiness index stood at 86.8 per cent, highlighting inclusive social care and support systems.
Social cohesion continues to be a defining feature of Dubai’s community. Around 84 per cent of residents said they have someone to rely on in times of need, while volunteerism rose significantly from 8.4 per cent to 13.2 per cent, pointing to a growing culture of civic engagement and shared responsibility.
Inclusivity remains another key strength. More than 90 per cent of People of Determination reported feeling integrated into society, with respondents also highlighting easy access to education and essential services.
Community engagement platforms are also gaining traction. Awareness of community majalis among Emiratis rose to 92.6 per cent, while attendance increased sharply over recent years, reinforcing their role as hubs for dialogue and social connection.
On the economic front, the survey indicates a shift towards entrepreneurship, with 30.3 per cent of Emiratis citing business-related borrowing as a primary financial motivation, signalling growing interest in financial independence and enterprise.
Dubai’s digital ecosystem continues to underpin its social development, with 98.6 per cent of households reporting internet access, reflecting near-universal connectivity.
Steady progress
Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the CDA, said: “The results of the eighth cycle reaffirm that Dubai continues to progress steadily towards its development goals, placing people and families at the centre of its priorities. This enhances quality of life and reinforces societal stability, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”
She added that the survey serves as a strategic tool to understand societal trends and guide policy, supported by advanced analytical methods and an interactive dashboard designed to enhance transparency and decision-making.
The Social Survey, considered a key reference for policymaking in Dubai, evaluates seven core pillars, including quality of life, family cohesion, social inclusion, financial well-being and digital life offering a holistic view of the emirate’s evolving social landscape.
The latest results underscore Dubai’s continued focus on building a resilient, inclusive and people-centric society, backed by data-driven insights and long-term strategic planning.