Abu Dhabi quality of life improves as happiness, safety scores rise

Survey shows higher happiness, safety and family satisfaction across emirate
The Department of Community Development (DCD) has shared the results of the sixth cycle of the Quality of Life Survey, highlighting steady improvements across several social indicators in the emirate.
The survey, conducted in 2025, showed increased community participation, with the number of respondents rising to 115,801 compared to 51,413 in 2018. Officials said this reflects growing awareness among residents about the importance of contributing to policies and services that meet their needs.
At the same time, DCD has launched the seventh cycle of the survey for 2026, whic will run for three months and aims to continue gathering feedback from the community.
The latest results showed strong levels of social cohesion. Satisfaction with family life reached 78.4%, up from 70.9% in the previous year, while satisfaction with social relationships stood at 75.8%.
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Safety levels also remained high, with 94.1% of respondents saying they feel safe walking at night. In the housing sector, satisfaction rose to 71.5%, reflecting improvements in residential services and infrastructure.
Personal wellbeing indicators also recorded progress. The average happiness score reached 7.88 out of 10, continuing an upward trend. Satisfaction with work-life balance increased to 51.1%, compared with 46.8% in the previous cycle.
DCD said the survey plays an important role in shaping social strategies and initiatives in Abu Dhabi. Over the years, the findings have been used to develop programmes that respond to community needs and improve overall quality of life.
Dr Aref Al Hammadi, Acting Director General for Strategic and Digital Affairs at DCD, said the survey is a key tool for capturing the voice of the community and supporting data-based decision-making.
He added that the results reflect a high level of trust and engagement from residents, while also helping identify areas that require further improvement.
DCD has invited residents to take part in the seventh cycle of the survey, noting that every response contributes to building a more connected and supportive society.
Officials stressed that community participation remains essential to improving services and ensuring that policies reflect real needs.
Abu Dhabi continues to rank among leading cities globally in quality of life, supported by a strong focus on safety, infrastructure and public services. The emirate also offers a range of lifestyle and recreational options, along with advanced healthcare and education systems.
Authorities said ongoing efforts will continue to focus on enhancing family wellbeing, improving work-life balance and strengthening community cohesion across the emirate.