Abu Dhabi tops world’s happiest cities list, Dubai also ranks high

The rankings, derived from residents’ perceptions of quality of life, community spirit, and personal fulfilment, reveal how happiness can flourish across diverse cities and cultures. Time Out’s happiness metric was based on the proportion of positive responses to five key statements: “My city makes me happy”; “I feel happier in my city than in other places I’ve lived or visited”; “The people in my city seem happy”; “I find joy in the everyday experiences my city offers”; and “The sense of happiness in my city has grown significantly in recent times.”