Dubai crowned again as world’s top hub for executive nomads

The index, which assessed 30 global destinations, measured factors such as internet speed, air connectivity, housing markets, climate stability, and overall quality of life. Dubai scored highest thanks to its unrivalled connectivity, advanced infrastructure, family-friendly amenities, and lifestyle advantages that continue to attract high-level business leaders, entrepreneurs, and remote-working executives.

Dubai: Dubai has once again been named the world’s best destination for executive nomads, taking the top spot in the Savills Executive Nomad Index 2025 for the third consecutive year.

One executive nomad, a technology entrepreneur who relocated to Dubai from Europe last year, said: “Dubai ticks every box — great schools for my kids, excellent healthcare, and the ability to fly anywhere in the world within hours. The work-life balance here is unmatched.”

“From tax efficiency and high-speed connectivity to lifestyle, safety, and ease of doing business, the UAE continues to deliver what today’s mobile professionals are looking for,” said Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency, Middle East at Savills.

Unlike digital nomads, who are typically younger freelancers, executive nomads are often business founders, senior managers, or entrepreneurs. Many travel with their families, placing higher value on education, healthcare, safety, and stability in addition to reliable digital connectivity.

With its year-round sunshine, thriving business ecosystem, and unparalleled global connectivity, Dubai has solidified its reputation as not just a place to live and work, but as the premier hub for the world’s new class of mobile executives.

This year’s index also highlighted Abu Dhabi’s strengths, with the capital earning top marks for internet speed and growing appeal as a modern, safe, and family-oriented city. Together, Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s dominance reflects the UAE’s broader strategy to attract and retain global talent.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. As Senior Assistant Editor, his insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it.