Dubai crowned again as world’s top hub for executive nomads

Lifestyle, safety, and connectivity set emirate apart in the new report
Dubai: Dubai has once again been named the world’s best destination for executive nomads, taking the top spot in the Savills Executive Nomad Index 2025 for the third consecutive year.
Abu Dhabi followed closely in second place, reaffirming the UAE’s dominance in attracting globally mobile professionals.
The index, which assessed 30 global destinations, measured factors such as internet speed, air connectivity, housing markets, climate stability, and overall quality of life. Dubai scored highest thanks to its unrivalled connectivity, advanced infrastructure, family-friendly amenities, and lifestyle advantages that continue to attract high-level business leaders, entrepreneurs, and remote-working executives.
Several qualities give Dubai a unique edge over its rivals:
Unmatched air connectivity: With Dubai International Airport serving as one of the world’s busiest hubs, executives can travel seamlessly to over 200 destinations.
Digital excellence: The city boasts ultra-fast internet speeds, smart-city initiatives, and a thriving network of co-working spaces and business districts.
Business-friendly environment: Tax advantages, investor-friendly regulations, and free zones tailored for global industries make Dubai a magnet for entrepreneurs.
Premium lifestyle: From luxury hospitality and global events to a vibrant cultural and culinary scene, Dubai offers a lifestyle that blends work and leisure effortlessly.
Family-centric services: Executive nomads relocating with families benefit from world-class international schools and advanced healthcare facilities.
Safety & stability: Consistently low crime rates and political stability provide peace of mind for professionals and their families.
Unlike digital nomads, who are typically younger freelancers, executive nomads are often business founders, senior managers, or entrepreneurs. Many travel with their families, placing higher value on education, healthcare, safety, and stability in addition to reliable digital connectivity.
“From tax efficiency and high-speed connectivity to lifestyle, safety, and ease of doing business, the UAE continues to deliver what today’s mobile professionals are looking for,” said Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency, Middle East at Savills.
One executive nomad, a technology entrepreneur who relocated to Dubai from Europe last year, said: “Dubai ticks every box — great schools for my kids, excellent healthcare, and the ability to fly anywhere in the world within hours. The work-life balance here is unmatched.”
This year’s index also highlighted Abu Dhabi’s strengths, with the capital earning top marks for internet speed and growing appeal as a modern, safe, and family-oriented city. Together, Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s dominance reflects the UAE’s broader strategy to attract and retain global talent.
Other cities rounding out the top five included Málaga (3rd), Miami (4th), and Lisbon (5th).
While these destinations offer sun and lifestyle, Dubai remains unique for combining world-class infrastructure with a cosmopolitan environment tailored for ambitious professionals and their families.
With its year-round sunshine, thriving business ecosystem, and unparalleled global connectivity, Dubai has solidified its reputation as not just a place to live and work, but as the premier hub for the world’s new class of mobile executives.
