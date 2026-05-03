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CDA, British University partner to boost social sector

MoU aims to train Emirati talent, elevate social services in line with Dubai Social Agenda

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Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
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Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the CDA and Professor Abdullah AlShamsi, Vice Chancellor of The British University in Dubai at the MoU signing ceremony in Dubai.
Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the CDA and Professor Abdullah AlShamsi, Vice Chancellor of The British University in Dubai at the MoU signing ceremony in Dubai.
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Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The British University in Dubai to strengthen collaboration in developing Emirati talent in social professions and enhancing the quality of social services.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to building an advanced and sustainable social sector, aligned with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 2033. It focuses on creating a comprehensive framework for qualifying and licensing social professionals based on unified standards, aimed at improving workforce efficiency and strengthening social protection systems.

Social professions

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the CDA, said the partnership underscores the Authority’s commitment to developing a sustainable and integrated ecosystem for social professions.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to create clear and empowering career pathways for professionals in the social sector, enhance service quality, and strengthen social protection and care,” she said.

“We are also working to build an integrated model linking qualification, employment, and professional sustainability, while supporting the development of skilled national talent capable of addressing future challenges,” she added.

Academic role

Professor Abdullah AlShamsi, Vice Chancellor of The British University in Dubai, described the agreement as a significant step in strengthening the institution’s academic role in serving society.

“This partnership highlights the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and government entities in preparing qualified national cadres through advanced education, research, and knowledge transfer,” he said. “We look forward to expanding this cooperation through impactful initiatives in training, research, and capacity building.”

Collaboration

The collaboration will include the design and delivery of specialised academic and professional training programmes for individuals seeking licensure in social professions, as well as professional assessments to ensure competency and high standards across the sector.

Both parties will also work together on research and development, including producing social studies to support policymaking, strengthening postgraduate programmes, and expanding the UAE’s network of social researchers. The partnership will further facilitate conferences, forums, and community-focused initiatives.

In addition, the MoU aims to enhance the skills of CDA employees through continuous education and accredited certifications, while supporting internships and employment opportunities for graduates in relevant fields.

The initiative aligns with Dubai’s broader vision to invest in human capital and build a knowledge-driven social ecosystem that promotes sustainable development, community well-being, and global competitiveness.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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