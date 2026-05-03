CDA, British University partner to boost social sector

Both parties will also work together on research and development, including producing social studies to support policymaking, strengthening postgraduate programmes, and expanding the UAE’s network of social researchers. The partnership will further facilitate conferences, forums, and community-focused initiatives.

The collaboration will include the design and delivery of specialised academic and professional training programmes for individuals seeking licensure in social professions, as well as professional assessments to ensure competency and high standards across the sector.

“This partnership highlights the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and government entities in preparing qualified national cadres through advanced education, research, and knowledge transfer,” he said. “We look forward to expanding this cooperation through impactful initiatives in training, research, and capacity building.”

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to building an advanced and sustainable social sector, aligned with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 2033. It focuses on creating a comprehensive framework for qualifying and licensing social professionals based on unified standards, aimed at improving workforce efficiency and strengthening social protection systems.

Dubai: The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The British University in Dubai to strengthen collaboration in developing Emirati talent in social professions and enhancing the quality of social services.

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