Deliveries in Dubai prove resilience amid global disruptions

Mehreen Inderyas, Chairwoman of the Dubai Delivery Business Group, said diversified supply chains and forward-looking policies have been central to the sector’s resilience. She noted that digital capabilities and regulatory flexibility have enabled rapid responses to external shocks while maintaining operational efficiency.

The group said Dubai has built an enabling environment for logistics providers through agile regulation, investment in technology and long-term strategic planning. This has allowed delivery operators not only to maintain services but also expand capacity and introduce innovation, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global logistics hub.

Members of the Dubai Delivery Business Group, operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce, said the sector continues to meet rising demand from consumers and businesses while sustaining efficient and scalable operations. They attributed this performance to a combination of government support, advanced infrastructure and coordination between public and private stakeholders.

Youssef said continued investment in logistics technology and fleet capacity will support future growth as order volumes increase. He added that the sector remains well prepared to handle expansion in both e-commerce and business logistics.

Other executives pointed to the adaptability of delivery operators in managing fluctuating demand. Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed Youssef, chief executive of R A M Delivery Services, said companies have been able to scale operations quickly while maintaining service continuity due to strong infrastructure and flexible regulatory frameworks.

Tiwari said the sector’s ability to scale through optimised routing and micro-fulfilment positions it to meet growing demand without compromising delivery speed or reliability. He added that regulatory clarity has enabled companies to focus on execution while maintaining service standards.

Industry participants highlighted the role of technology adoption and competitive market dynamics in sustaining performance. Manoj Tiwari, founder and chief executive of Express Vulcan Delivery Services, said Dubai’s last-mile ecosystem is operating at high efficiency, supported by strong infrastructure and data-driven planning.

Nadeem said efficiency gains driven by artificial intelligence, micro-fulfilment and multi-modal logistics have strengthened the sector’s ability to operate under stress. He also credited government-led digitisation and coordinated responses for reducing operational friction and supporting continuity.

Executives across the sector echoed similar views on the importance of long-term planning and system design. Shahid Nadeem, managing director of Zone Delivery Services, said Dubai’s logistics network has been built with flexibility and redundancy, allowing it to absorb disruptions while maintaining service continuity.

Inderyas added that current capacity levels remain sufficient, supported by ongoing investments in fleet expansion, warehousing and logistics technology. She said the sector is well positioned to scale further as demand increases across both consumer and enterprise segments.

Foreign investors also cited operational consistency as a key factor. Lloyd Andrew Hayes, owner and chief executive of Speedy Delivery Services, said structured licensing, compliance frameworks and real-time coordination have supported uninterrupted operations and encouraged continued investment in the emirate.

Market participants also highlighted workforce and policy factors supporting resilience. Suhail Pirani, managing partner of Bolt Delivery Services, said recognition of delivery as an essential service has played a key role in maintaining continuity, particularly during periods of disruption.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.