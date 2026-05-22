Dubai announces no private school fee hike for 2026–27, KHDA confirms

Dh1.5b support package backs schools while keeping tuition costs unchanged
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (Knowledge and Human Development Authority) has confirmed that private school fees in Dubai will remain unchanged for the 2026–27 academic year, following a leadership directive.
The decision, issued under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, reflects the emirate’s continued focus on supporting families and ensuring stability within the private education sector.
The decision reflects Dubai’s continued focus on supporting families and maintaining stability in the private education sector.
The announcement follows approval of Dubai’s second economic incentives package, valued at Dh1.5 billion, bringing the total value of recent support measures to Dh2.5 billion.
The package includes 33 initiatives to be rolled out over three to 12 months, aimed at strengthening key sectors, including education.
As part of the measures, KHDA-regulated private schools will benefit from:
Deferred or instalment-based licence renewal fees
Deferred fines
Early childhood centres will receive:
Exemption from licence renewal fees and fines
Exemption from Dubai Municipality market fees
The Knowledge Fund Establishment will also introduce additional support, including partial rent exemptions and extended rent-free periods for centres under development.
Further support measures include:
Partial or full exemptions from guarantee insurance requirements
Suspension of contractual penalty clauses
Freeze on rent increases at renewal
Deferred rental payments
These steps aim to ensure continuity and stability across Dubai’s private education sector while balancing the interests of families and institutions.
More than 95% of students are currently attending in-person learning across private schools, reflecting strong operational resilience and confidence in the system.
Dubai’s private education sector continues to offer 17 curricula options, supporting diverse learning needs across the emirate.
KHDA also reported:
Around 9,000 new affordable school places introduced this academic year
About 230,000 students currently enrolled in affordable education
Plans for 7,500 additional places over the next two years
The authority is also reviewing more than 30 applications for new private schools, following the opening of six institutions this year, with enrolment in private schools rising by 6% in 2025.