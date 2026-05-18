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UAE sets monthly salary deadline for private sector from June 1

Authorities outlined a series of escalating penalties for late payments

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation sets unified monthly salary deadline for private sector workers.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation sets unified monthly salary deadline for private sector workers.
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The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has issued a new rule requiring private sector companies to pay employee salaries on the first day of every month beginning June 1, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen wage protection and labour compliance.

Under Ministerial Resolution No. 340 of 2026, salaries for the previous month must be transferred through the approved Wage Protection System (WPS) or any other payment systems authorised by the ministry. Any payment made after the due date will be considered delayed.

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The ministry said all private sector establishments registered with it would also be required to provide documents and data proving salary payments in accordance with approved regulations.

The new rules define a company as compliant if it transfers at least 85 per cent of the total wages due to workers on time. An employee will not be considered unpaid if they receive at least 85 per cent of their salary and the remaining amount results from legally documented deductions.

Authorities outlined a series of escalating penalties for late payments, beginning with electronic monitoring and warning notices from the second day after salaries become due.

From the fifth day of delay, companies could face suspension of new work permits, with employers formally notified of the violations and required to settle unpaid wages.

Additional administrative fines under existing cabinet regulations would apply from the 11th day if violations are repeated within six months, alongside the downgrading of offending companies into the third business classification category.

If delays continue beyond the 16th day, affected workers may have individual or collective labour disputes registered on their behalf, while further work permit suspensions may be imposed, particularly on companies employing 25 workers or more or operating in sectors including construction, transport, storage, security, cleaning and recruitment services.

The ministry said harsher penalties would apply from the 21st day of delay, including referrals to public prosecutors for companies employing 50 workers or more in cases of repeated violations.

Authorities may also issue enforcement orders to recover unpaid wages, impose precautionary asset seizures and travel bans on responsible company officials, while notifying other government entities to take legal measures.

The decision excludes several categories from wage protection calculations, including workers involved in active labour disputes, employees reported absent from work, those on unpaid leave and foreign workers paid outside the UAE by overseas entities.

The resolution also exempts short-term work permits of less than three months, fishing boats, citizen-owned public taxis, banks and places of worship.

The ministry said companies could authorise third parties to process salary payments, although legal responsibility for timely wage transfers would remain with employers.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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