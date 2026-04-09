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4 banks join the Wages Protection System

This brings the number of financial institutions within the new system to 10

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4 banks join the Wages Protection System
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As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the new Wages Protection System in the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the inclusion of four new financial institutions in the system, further strengthening wage management efficiency and expanding options for employers.

This step supports the continuous development of the system and reinforces the highest standards of transparency and reliability in the payment of employees’ wages, in line with a flexible and sustainable work environment.

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The new financial institutions that have joined the Wages Protection System are:

  • Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

  • Al Fardan Exchange

  • Wio Bank

  • Habib Bank Zurich

This brings the total number of financial institutions within the new Wages Protection System to 10.

The Wage Protection System is an electronic system that facilitates wage transfers via approved banks, financial institutions, and exchange houses.

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