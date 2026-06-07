Ask Gulf News: Which employees are excluded from the UAE’s Wage Protection System?

Who is exempt from the UAE Wage Protection System under the latest MOHRE rules?
Question: I am an employer and I need to know what should I do regarding wage payment if I have an employee who is in an unpaid vacation. Who are the employees that are excluded from Wage Protection System. Please advise.
Answer: According to Article (4) of Ministerial Resolution No. (0340) of 2026 Concerning the Wage Protection System, you should inform the MOHRE about the employee with the unpaid leave and submit the related documents. The mentioned Article excluded from the Wage Protection System “A worker who is on unpaid leave during the period of the approved leave, provided that the Ministry is notified and the required documents are submitted in accordance with the approved rules.”
The employees excluded from wage system according to the above-mentioned Article are:
1. workers with labour claims related to wages that has been referred to the competent court, or for which an executive instrument has been issued.
2. workers against whom an absconding report has been filed,
3. workers whose liberty is restricted in implementation of an order or judgment, provided that the Ministry is notified and supporting documents are submitted.
4. Seafarers working on ships, based on a request submitted by the establishment.
5. Foreign workers employed by foreign establishments or their branches within the UAE, who receive their wages outside the UAE, based on a request submitted by the establishment.
6. Workers holding mission work permits for a duration not exceeding three (3) months.
7. Fishing boats owned by individual citizens.
8. Public taxis owned by individual citizens.
9. Banks and financial institutions.
10. Places of worship.