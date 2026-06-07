Ask Gulf News: Which employees are excluded from the UAE’s Wage Protection System?

Answer: According to Article (4) of Ministerial Resolution No. (0340) of 2026 Concerning the Wage Protection System, you should inform the MOHRE about the employee with the unpaid leave and submit the related documents. The mentioned Article excluded from the Wage Protection System “A worker who is on unpaid leave during the period of the approved leave, provided that the Ministry is notified and the required documents are submitted in accordance with the approved rules.”