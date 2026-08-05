MoHRE clarifies rules, guarantees and responsibilities for domestic worker recruitment
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has outlined the mechanisms for recruiting domestic workers in the UAE, either through licensed recruitment agencies or via direct recruitment without an intermediary.
The ministry explained that each recruitment method involves different procedures, legal safeguards and obligations, allowing employers to choose the option that best suits their needs while fully understanding their rights and responsibilities before entering into a contract. It stressed that direct recruitment is not covered by the guarantees provided under the Domestic Workers Law.
MoHRE said the conventional recruitment process is carried out through recruitment agencies licensed and approved by the ministry under a contract signed between the employer and the agency. This contractual arrangement ensures the employment relationship is governed by the provisions and guarantees set out in the Domestic Workers Law, providing employers with legal protection in cases covered by the statutory guarantee.
The ministry added that employers who recruit through licensed agencies benefit from a two-year guarantee covering cases where a domestic worker absconds or refuses to work.
In addition, employers are entitled to recover part of the recruitment costs if either of the following occurs after the probation period but before the end of the employment contract:
The domestic worker terminates the contract after the probation period without a legitimate reason; or
The domestic worker leaves the job after the probation period without an acceptable reason.
The refundable amount is calculated on a pro-rata basis according to the remaining months of the employment contract relative to the total recruitment cost.
By contrast, the ministry explained that direct recruitment is carried out without an intermediary and is based on an undertaking signed by the employer and approved by MoHRE. Under this arrangement, the employer assumes full responsibility for recruiting the domestic worker and does not benefit from the guarantees available under the Domestic Workers Law for recruitment through licensed agencies.
MoHRE reiterated that employers choosing direct recruitment cannot rely on any prior or subsequent agreement or contract to claim a statutory guarantee for the domestic worker. They are therefore fully responsible for all recruitment procedures and any legal consequences arising from them.
The ministry added that all 138 licensed domestic worker recruitment agencies operating in the UAE are subject to a comprehensive regulatory framework that includes inspections, ongoing monitoring and continuous performance evaluations. This oversight is designed to improve service quality and promote professional best practices across the sector.
How the UAE regulates domestic worker recruitment while safeguarding the rights of families and workers
As demand for domestic workers continues to grow across the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has further strengthened its regulatory framework, aiming to balance the needs of households with the rights of workers while curbing illegal recruitment practices.
The ministry explained that domestic workers can be recruited through two main channels: licensed recruitment agencies operating under MoHRE's supervision or through direct recruitment from abroad without the involvement of an intermediary. However, the two options differ significantly in terms of legal guarantees, responsibilities and procedural requirements.
Recruiting domestic workers through licensed recruitment agencies remains the safest option for employers and families, as these agencies operate under MoHRE's direct supervision and must comply with strict legal and regulatory standards.
Licensed agencies provide a comprehensive range of services, including:
Recruiting domestic workers from overseas.
Supplying domestic workers already in the UAE.
Completing all legal and administrative procedures.
Providing pre-employment training for workers.
Offering post-recruitment support services.
Replacing workers or refunding recruitment fees in cases specified by law.
According to the ministry, using licensed recruitment agencies provides employers with clear legal safeguards, including the agency's responsibility for resolving contractual issues during the guarantee period in accordance with applicable regulations.
The UAE currently has 138 licensed domestic worker recruitment agencies operating across the country. All are subject to continuous monitoring by MoHRE to ensure full compliance with the laws and regulations governing the sector.
The ministry evaluates these agencies through a comprehensive oversight system that measures service quality, compliance with contractual obligations and the efficiency of complaint resolution, promoting transparency and protecting the rights of all parties.
MoHRE also allows employers to recruit domestic workers directly from outside the UAE without using a licensed recruitment agency.
This option enables employers to contract directly with workers and complete all required legal procedures through the government's approved digital channels.
However, the ministry stressed that direct recruitment does not include the legal guarantees offered through licensed recruitment agencies. Employers assume full responsibility for selecting the worker, completing all recruitment procedures and resolving any issues that may arise after the worker arrives in the UAE.
Employers choosing direct recruitment are also not entitled to replacement services or recruitment fee refunds available through licensed agencies.
Labour market experts say licensed recruitment agencies offer several important advantages, including:
Reducing the risks associated with irregular or unlawful recruitment.
Ensuring workers undergo mandatory medical examinations and security screening.
Verifying the accuracy of contracts and documentation.
Providing a structured legal mechanism for resolving disputes.
Protecting both employers and workers throughout the employment relationship.
Having a licensed intermediary also helps minimise disputes arising from a worker's inability to perform the required duties or failure to meet the agreed recruitment criteria.
The UAE's domestic worker regulatory framework reflects a balanced legislative approach that safeguards the rights of employers and workers alike by clearly defining the obligations of each party while regulating working hours, leave entitlements, rest periods, wages and dispute resolution.
At the same time, MoHRE continues to expand its digital services, enabling employers to complete recruitment procedures and sign employment contracts electronically. This reduces processing times, improves service efficiency and enhances transparency.
The ministry has urged employers to understand the key differences between the two recruitment options before making a decision.
While licensed recruitment agencies provide a comprehensive package of legal protections and post-recruitment support, direct recruitment offers greater flexibility but places full responsibility on the employer and does not include the legal guarantees available through licensed agencies.
Through this balanced approach, the UAE continues to strengthen a modern regulatory model for the domestic worker sector—one that combines streamlined procedures, robust legal protections and effective oversight to promote stable employment relationships and high-quality services for households across the country.