Licensed agencies face penalties for failing to return recruitment fees on time
Dubai: Domestic worker recruitment agencies in the UAE are required to refund all or part of recruitment fees paid by employers in a number of specific circumstances, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has said, as it stepped up oversight of the sector and warned against violations of consumer protection rules.
In the latest edition of its Labour Market magazine, the ministry said licensed recruitment agencies must reimburse employers if a domestic worker fails to meet professional competency or behavioural standards during the probation period, resigns or leaves work, or if the employer terminates the contract because agreed conditions outlined in the preliminary agreement or recruitment contract have not been met.
Employers are also entitled to recover government fees they incurred if a domestic worker is found medically unfit to perform the required duties during the probation period, Emarat Al Youm reported.
According to the ministry, recruitment agencies must return the relevant amounts within two weeks of the worker being returned to the agency or reported as having absconded.
The refund obligation does not apply where the employer directly recruits a domestic worker by name without using the agency's recruitment services.
The clarification comes as official figures showed that 57 domestic worker recruitment agencies committed a combined 300 violations during 2025.
Most cases involved agencies failing to refund all or part of recruitment fees to employers within the legally prescribed period.
MoHRE said it would not tolerate legal or administrative violations by recruitment agencies, adding that penalties could include administrative, financial and legal measures, as well as licence cancellation for repeat offenders under Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2022 and its implementing regulations.
The ministry said its inspection and monitoring system, which combines field inspections with smart regulatory tools, remains in place to detect violations and ensure compliance across the sector. It also encouraged employers to report complaints and concerns through its official channels.
MoHRE renewed its call for employers to deal only with licensed domestic worker recruitment agencies, noting that 136 authorised centres currently operate across the UAE.
The ministry said using approved agencies helps safeguard the rights of all parties and protects employers from legal risks associated with hiring unlicensed workers.
The ministry also urged residents to verify the credibility of entities promoting domestic workers through social media platforms and to contact official support channels before engaging with unverified providers.