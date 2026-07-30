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UAE scraps 15 capital market fees to cut costs for licensed firms

Decision lowers costs for licensed firms and individuals using market services

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dirham is the currency of the UAE and denoted as AED
Dirham is the currency of the UAE and denoted as AED
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Dubai: The UAE Capital Market Authority has abolished 15 fees following a review of charges applied to services and activities across the country’s capital markets.

The decision is aimed at simplifying the fee structure, reducing costs and improving services for licensed companies and individuals operating in the sector.

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Fees reviewed against market needs

The authority assessed each fee against current regulatory requirements, market developments and its service model before removing charges that were considered unnecessary.

The review forms part of broader efforts to keep capital market regulations, procedures and fees aligned with the needs of market participants while maintaining regulatory oversight.

The Authority remains committed to continuously reviewing and developing its fee framework to ensure it evolves alongside the capital markets and responds to the needs of licensed companies and individuals. This review forms part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of regulatory services and reduce the burden on market participants, contributing to more resilient capital markets, a more effective business environment, and higher-quality services.
Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Market Authority

Implementation details published

The abolished charges cover a range of services and activities supervised by the authority.

Licensed companies and individuals have been advised to review the board resolution published on the authority’s website for details of the affected services and how the changes will be implemented.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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