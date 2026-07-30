Decision lowers costs for licensed firms and individuals using market services
Dubai: The UAE Capital Market Authority has abolished 15 fees following a review of charges applied to services and activities across the country’s capital markets.
The decision is aimed at simplifying the fee structure, reducing costs and improving services for licensed companies and individuals operating in the sector.
Fees reviewed against market needs
The authority assessed each fee against current regulatory requirements, market developments and its service model before removing charges that were considered unnecessary.
The review forms part of broader efforts to keep capital market regulations, procedures and fees aligned with the needs of market participants while maintaining regulatory oversight.
The Authority remains committed to continuously reviewing and developing its fee framework to ensure it evolves alongside the capital markets and responds to the needs of licensed companies and individuals. This review forms part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of regulatory services and reduce the burden on market participants, contributing to more resilient capital markets, a more effective business environment, and higher-quality services.Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Market Authority
Implementation details published
The abolished charges cover a range of services and activities supervised by the authority.
Licensed companies and individuals have been advised to review the board resolution published on the authority’s website for details of the affected services and how the changes will be implemented.