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UAE residence visa grace periods: Rules and how to check online

From 30 days to 6 months: Which UAE visa grace period do you qualify for

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Dubai International Airport (DXB).
James Martinez/Gulf News

Dubai: If your UAE residence visa has been cancelled or expired, you're not required to leave immediately but how much time you have depends heavily on your visa category, and getting it wrong can lead to overstay fines. 

Grace periods range from 30 days for most standard employment visas up to a full 180 days (six months) for Golden Visa and Green Visa holders, their sponsored dependents, and certain high-skilled professionals. 

To find out your exact date to leave the country and your grace period, you can easily do so online in a few minutes through the official services website for the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), using nothing more than your passport details or Emirates ID number. Here's how to look it up.

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UAE grace periods by visa category

Six-month grace period

Granted to five specific categories:

  • Golden residency holders and their family members

  • Green residency holders and their family members

  • The widow or divorcee of a foreigner residing in the country

  • Students studying after completing their studies who are sponsored by universities and colleges in the country

  • Residents who have skilled professions of the first and second levels according to the classification of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE)

90-day grace period

60-day grace period - Residence permits issued with a guarantor or host

30-day grace period - All other categories

Additional tip: Once you receive your UAE residence visa cancellation form, you can also see the exact date by which you should leave the country or change your residency status printed at the bottom of the form.

How to check your UAE grace period online

If you are unsure about your timeline, you can check your allowed stay online within minutes through the ICP smart services portal.

1. Visit the website - Go to the ICP smart services website: smartservices.icp.gov.ae.

2. Select file validity - Click on Public Services in the menu tab, then click on File Validity.

3. Choose search option - Select either search by file number or passport information, and select the type as Residency.

4. Provide documents details

  • If you selected passport information: Enter your passport number, expiry date, and nationality.

  • If you selected file number: Enter your Emirates ID number, Emirates Unified Number (UID number), or File number

5. Provide personal details - Enter your date of birth and nationality.

6. View results - Click the Search button. You will then be able to view the allowed days to stay in the country.

Remaining in the UAE beyond your designated grace period without securing a new residence visa or adjusting your status will result in overstay fines. 

Remaining in the UAE beyond your grace period without securing a new residence visa or adjusting your status will result in overstay fines. Always confirm your exact deadline through the ICP Smart Services portal, or check your official visa cancellation form, to make sure you stay fully compliant with UAE residency laws.

This article was published in August 9, 2024 and has been updated since.

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UAE Visas

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