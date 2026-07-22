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Get your Dubai family and friend visit visa in as little as 48 hours

Visit visas available for 30, 60 or 90 days with extensions up to 120 days

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Get your Dubai family and friend visit visa in as little as 48 hours
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Dubai: Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs has urged residents wishing to host relatives or friends to take advantage of its family and friends visit visa service, offering flexible single and multiple-entry options to make travelling to the emirate easier.

The appeal is part of the Directorate’s "Your Way to Dubai" campaign, which promotes streamlined visitor services and aims to facilitate travel for family members and friends.

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According to the Directorate, the visa is available for stays of 30, 60 or 90 days, with the option to extend the visit to up to 120 days, subject to the applicable regulations.

Applicants are required to submit a passport valid for at least six months, a recent personal photograph, documents proving the family relationship or the purpose of the visit, and any additional paperwork requested depending on the individual case.

Applications can be submitted through the GDRFA Dubai website, the DubaiNow app or Amer customer happiness centres. 

The authority said visas are expected to be processed within 48 hours once all required documents have been submitted and any applicable fees have been paid, enabling residents to plan visits by relatives and friends more conveniently.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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