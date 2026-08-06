Pakistan steps up Gulf diplomacy as PM visits Saudi Arabia

Andrabi said Pakistan remains actively engaged with regional partners, including Qatar and Oman, in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran. While some countries have taken the lead in specific areas of the peace process, he described Pakistan’s contribution as part of a coordinated regional effort aimed at preventing further escalation and creating conditions for sustained negotiations. He expressed hope that progress on the Strait of Hormuz would pave the way for the resumption of technical-level talks envisaged under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and the Pakistan-Qatar Joint Statement.