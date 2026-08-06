Iran-Oman Hormuz deal in final stage: Oil holds near $80 as US redirects 48 ships, Houthis strike Saudi tanker

Most Asian markets sank on Thursday with tech firms back under pressure after a four-day rebound amid lingering AI worries, while oil rose even as Iran said it was finalising a deal with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz.

Investors have enjoyed a much-needed rally since Friday, following a month-long tech rout that slashed billions of dollars off valuations owing to concerns about the vast sums companies had pumped into artificial intelligence.

The recovery started with Seoul -- the poster child of the sell-off since June -- soaring almost 18 percent at the end of last week and recently battered chipmakers SK hynix and Samsung powering more than 25 percent higher.