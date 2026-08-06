Rubio, Miliband vow to keep Strait of Hormuz open as US-Iran deal hopes rise
Highlights
Most Asian markets sank on Thursday with tech firms back under pressure after a four-day rebound amid lingering AI worries, while oil rose even as Iran said it was finalising a deal with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz.
Investors have enjoyed a much-needed rally since Friday, following a month-long tech rout that slashed billions of dollars off valuations owing to concerns about the vast sums companies had pumped into artificial intelligence.
The recovery started with Seoul -- the poster child of the sell-off since June -- soaring almost 18 percent at the end of last week and recently battered chipmakers SK hynix and Samsung powering more than 25 percent higher.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said communication with Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is very "difficult at the moment," but his presence is a "great strength" for the country to continue its path.
The United States and Israel killed Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28 out of "desperation," expecting Iran to collapse after the "brutal" action, Pezeshkian said in an interview published on the website of his office on Wednesday (local time).
Oil prices were little changed early on Thursday (August 6) as markets weighed growing hopes for a US-Iran diplomatic breakthrough against continued uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil shipping chokepoint.
At about 9:54 am Thursday in Tokyo, Aug. 6, the market snapshot showed Brent crude at $79.38 a barrel, down 7 cents, or 0.09%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $75.01, down 21 cents, or 0.28%.
The muted trading followed a sharp sell-off earlier in the week after Qatar said draft proposals for a potential US-Iran agreement were being circulated. Brent plunged 5.3% on Tuesday to settle at $79.36, while WTI fell 5.7% to $75.77 — both three-week lows.
The latest price action suggests traders are pricing in a greater probability of a diplomatic solution, but not yet assuming that the crisis is over.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has briefed his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani on the latest diplomatic developments between Iran and Oman during a phone call on Wednesday, according to Iran's official news agency IRNA.
Both ministers stressed the importance of continuing political and diplomatic consultations and regional cooperation to help reduce tensions, IRNA reported.
Iran tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28 following their joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.
Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases and facilities in the region and targets in Israel.
The US military has imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports in response to Iranian attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and aimed at "degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping."
Israeli forces shelled the southern Lebanese town of Majdel Zoun, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.
The report did not provide details on any casualties or damage from the artillery fire.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said Wednesday they had attacked another Saudi oil tanker, the second in a day as the rebels pressed on with their declared maritime blockade of the kingdom.
In a statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the rebels targeted the "Saudi oil tanker Daisy in the Gulf of Aden with a ballistic missile".
Day 156: Iran says new Strait of Hormuz shipping route agreed with Oman
DAY 155: Resolving US-Iran conflict in 'progressive stages'
Day 154: Trump says Iran talks ongoing as IRGC warns of readiness
Day 153: Trump pauses strikes as Iran demands US honour deal
Day 152: Trump announces Hamas disarmament deal
Day 151: GCC condemns renewed Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Jordan
Day 150: US, Saudi forces strike Iran-backed militias in Iraq
Day 149: Trump holds 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy, Netanyahu
Day 148: Saudi air defences foil drone attack on oil facilities
Day 147: Iran says military ready as Netanyahu heads to US
Day 146: Iran says it earned $11.5b in oil sales during the war
Day 145: US-Iran war escalates as Tehran targets US bases in Gulf