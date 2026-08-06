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Iran-Oman Hormuz deal in final stage: Oil holds near $80 as US redirects 48 ships, Houthis strike Saudi tanker

Rubio, Miliband vow to keep Strait of Hormuz open as US-Iran deal hopes rise

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor and Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Donald Trumpiran nuclear programmeIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran warus-iran
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Iran-Oman Hormuz deal in final stage: Oil holds near $80 as US redirects 48 ships, Houthis strike Saudi tanker
AFP
Diplomacy and disruption are moving in parallel across the Middle East, keeping global oil markets in a state of watchful calm. Crude steadied near $80 a barrel on Thursday after this week's sharp sell-off on hopes of a US-Iran breakthrough, with Tehran now saying a joint statement with Oman on commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is in its final stage. But the risks remain live: US Central Command says its forces have redirected 48 commercial vessels in ongoing Hormuz operations, Houthi rebels have struck a second Saudi oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden within a day, and Israeli shelling hit southern Lebanon overnight. From Araghchi's calls with European counterparts to Rubio and Miliband's pledge to keep the strait open, follow our live blog for the latest on the diplomacy, the strikes, and the oil market fallout.

Highlights

Asian stocks mostly down with tech firms back under pressure

Most Asian markets sank on Thursday with tech firms back under pressure after a four-day rebound amid lingering AI worries, while oil rose even as Iran said it was finalising a deal with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz.

Investors have enjoyed a much-needed rally since Friday, following a month-long tech rout that slashed billions of dollars off valuations owing to concerns about the vast sums companies had pumped into artificial intelligence.

The recovery started with Seoul -- the poster child of the sell-off since June -- soaring almost 18 percent at the end of last week and recently battered chipmakers SK hynix and Samsung powering more than 25 percent higher.

Communication with Supreme Leader Mojtaba 'very difficult at moment': Iran President Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said communication with Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is very "difficult at the moment," but his presence is a "great strength" for the country to continue its path.

The United States and Israel killed Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28 out of "desperation," expecting Iran to collapse after the "brutal" action, Pezeshkian said in an interview published on the website of his office on Wednesday (local time).

Crude oil hovers near $80/barrel: market not celebrating yet

Oil prices were little changed early on Thursday (August 6) as markets weighed growing hopes for a US-Iran diplomatic breakthrough against continued uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil shipping chokepoint.

At about 9:54 am Thursday in Tokyo, Aug. 6, the market snapshot showed Brent crude at $79.38 a barrel, down 7 cents, or 0.09%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $75.01, down 21 cents, or 0.28%.

The muted trading followed a sharp sell-off earlier in the week after Qatar said draft proposals for a potential US-Iran agreement were being circulated. Brent plunged 5.3% on Tuesday to settle at $79.36, while WTI fell 5.7% to $75.77 — both three-week lows.

The latest price action suggests traders are pricing in a greater probability of a diplomatic solution, but not yet assuming that the crisis is over.

Araghchi briefs Italy's Tajani on latest Mid-East diplomatic developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has briefed his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani on the latest diplomatic developments between Iran and Oman during a phone call on Wednesday, according to Iran's official news agency IRNA.

Both ministers stressed the importance of continuing political and diplomatic consultations and regional cooperation to help reduce tensions, IRNA reported.

Iran tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28 following their joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases and facilities in the region and targets in Israel.

The US military has imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports in response to Iranian attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and aimed at "degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping."

Israeli forces shell Lebanon’s Majdel Zoun

Israeli forces shelled the southern Lebanese town of Majdel Zoun, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

The report did not provide details on any casualties or damage from the artillery fire.

Yemen's Houthis target Saudi oil tanker in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said Wednesday they had attacked another Saudi oil tanker, the second in a day as the rebels pressed on with their declared maritime blockade of the kingdom.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the rebels targeted the "Saudi oil tanker Daisy in the Gulf of Aden with a ballistic missile".

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