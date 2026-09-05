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Saudi Arabia and Serbia sign visa-waiver agreement

The agreement removes short-stay visa requirements for diplomatic and official passports

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The agreement is part of ongoing efforts by Riyadh and Belgrade to deepen bilateral coordination and expand cooperation across a range of fields.
The agreement is part of ongoing efforts by Riyadh and Belgrade to deepen bilateral coordination and expand cooperation across a range of fields.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Serbia have signed an agreement providing mutual exemption from short-stay visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports, in a move aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

Waleed Al Khereiji, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed the agreement in Belgrade with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric on behalf of their respective governments. The Serbian Foreign Ministry also confirmed the signing of the agreement covering diplomatic, special and service passport holders. 

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Al Khereiji was representing Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during the meeting.

The two officials reviewed relations between Saudi Arabia and Serbia and discussed ways to strengthen and develop cooperation, as well as issues of mutual interest.

The agreement is part of ongoing efforts by Riyadh and Belgrade to deepen bilateral coordination and expand cooperation across a range of fields.

Serbia has also signalled interest in strengthening economic ties with Saudi Arabia, including trade, Serbian exports and cooperation in science and technology.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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