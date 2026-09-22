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Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign visa-waiver agreement for diplomatic passport holders

Agreement signed on sidelines of UN General Assembly aims to ease travel procedures

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, signing the visa exemption agreement on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, signing the visa exemption agreement on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a mutual visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and special passports on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The agreement was signed following talks between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

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Under the agreement, holders of diplomatic and special passports will be exempt from short-term visa requirements, in a move aimed at facilitating travel procedures, strengthening coordination and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

During their meeting, Prince Faisal and Dar also reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional developments, as well as efforts to contain tensions and pursue diplomatic solutions.

The agreement comes as Saudi Arabia and Pakistan deepen their longstanding ties across diplomatic, economic and security fields. The two countries signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in September 2025, elevating their defence relationship, before joining Turkey in the broader Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in August 2026.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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