Agreement signed on sidelines of UN General Assembly aims to ease travel procedures
Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a mutual visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and special passports on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The agreement was signed following talks between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
Under the agreement, holders of diplomatic and special passports will be exempt from short-term visa requirements, in a move aimed at facilitating travel procedures, strengthening coordination and expanding cooperation between the two countries.
During their meeting, Prince Faisal and Dar also reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional developments, as well as efforts to contain tensions and pursue diplomatic solutions.
The agreement comes as Saudi Arabia and Pakistan deepen their longstanding ties across diplomatic, economic and security fields. The two countries signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in September 2025, elevating their defence relationship, before joining Turkey in the broader Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in August 2026.