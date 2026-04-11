Pakistan air force contingent arrives in Saudi Arabia under defence pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan boost military cooperation with air force deployment
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence has announced a military contingent from Pakistan has arrived at King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Province, under the framework of the joint strategic defence agreement signed between the two countries.
The contingent includes fighter and support aircraft from the Pakistan Air Force, according to Ministry of Defence.
The deployment is aimed at enhancing operational readiness and improving joint capabilities between the armed forces of both nations, in line with the objectives of the bilateral agreement.
The joint strategic defence agreement, signed in September last year, establishes a framework for closer military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, including joint training exercises, the exchange of expertise and the deployment of personnel and assets.
The pact is aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening the operational readiness of both countries’ armed forces in response to evolving regional security challenges.