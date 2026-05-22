Saudi airline to start full Dreamliner service on Riyadh-London route from July 1
Dubai: Saudi PIF-owned airline startup, Riyadh Air, has opened public ticket sales for flights on its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners on the Riyadh-London route, with full-service operations set to begin from July 1, 2026.
Tickets for the Saudi airline’s London Heathrow flights are now available through its website, mobile app and travel booking platforms. The airline said more destinations will be announced soon as it expands its network.
Riyadh Air was originally supposed to launch commercial operations in 2025, and that had been its public target for much of its rollout.
The move marks the next phase for Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, which has already been operating daily Riyadh-London flights since October 26, 2025, using a technical spare aircraft 'Jamila' as part of its operational readiness programme. Those flights will continue to be available through approved travel partners until June 30.
From July 1, Riyadh Air said the London route will operate exclusively on its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, which are due to be delivered in the coming weeks.
Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said: “Today marks a truly exciting milestone for Riyadh Air as we introduce our new aircraft and signature premium experience on our established London route.”
He added: “Connecting Saudi Arabia with the UK directly and beyond through our growing network of global destinations including Jeddah, Cairo and Dubai, sits at the very heart of what we are building at Riyadh Air and the Kingdom’s ambitions under Vision 2030.”
The Riyadh-London route links King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with London Heathrow and is one of the airline’s key international services as it builds out its network.
The airline said ticket sales opened on May 19 for the Dreamliner-operated London flights, with additional destinations expected to be announced as Riyadh Air expands its international operations.