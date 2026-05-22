The move marks the next phase for Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, which has already been operating daily Riyadh-London flights since October 26, 2025, using a technical spare aircraft 'Jamila' as part of its operational readiness programme. Those flights will continue to be available through approved travel partners until June 30.

Tickets for the Saudi airline’s London Heathrow flights are now available through its website, mobile app and travel booking platforms. The airline said more destinations will be announced soon as it expands its network.

He added: “Connecting Saudi Arabia with the UK directly and beyond through our growing network of global destinations including Jeddah, Cairo and Dubai, sits at the very heart of what we are building at Riyadh Air and the Kingdom’s ambitions under Vision 2030.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.