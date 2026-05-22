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Riyadh Air finally opens London bookings on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Saudi airline to start full Dreamliner service on Riyadh-London route from July 1

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Riyadh Air has launched its long-awaited commercial flights to London.
Riyadh Air has launched its long-awaited commercial flights to London.
Riyadh Air

Dubai: Saudi PIF-owned airline startup, Riyadh Air, has opened public ticket sales for flights on its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners on the Riyadh-London route, with full-service operations set to begin from July 1, 2026.

Tickets for the Saudi airline’s London Heathrow flights are now available through its website, mobile app and travel booking platforms. The airline said more destinations will be announced soon as it expands its network.

Riyadh Air was originally supposed to launch commercial operations in 2025, and that had been its public target for much of its rollout.

The move marks the next phase for Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, which has already been operating daily Riyadh-London flights since October 26, 2025, using a technical spare aircraft 'Jamila' as part of its operational readiness programme. Those flights will continue to be available through approved travel partners until June 30.

Riyadh to London

From July 1, Riyadh Air said the London route will operate exclusively on its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, which are due to be delivered in the coming weeks.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said: “Today marks a truly exciting milestone for Riyadh Air as we introduce our new aircraft and signature premium experience on our established London route.”

He added: “Connecting Saudi Arabia with the UK directly and beyond through our growing network of global destinations including Jeddah, Cairo and Dubai, sits at the very heart of what we are building at Riyadh Air and the Kingdom’s ambitions under Vision 2030.”

The Riyadh-London route links King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with London Heathrow and is one of the airline’s key international services as it builds out its network.

The airline said ticket sales opened on May 19 for the Dreamliner-operated London flights, with additional destinations expected to be announced as Riyadh Air expands its international operations.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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Riyadh AirSaudi Arabia

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