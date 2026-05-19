Daily Riyadh-Hyderabad flights begin July 1 as flyadeal expands into India
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost carrier flyadeal will begin scheduled flights to India for the first time, launching daily non-stop services between Riyadh and Hyderabad from July 1, 2026.
The move marks flyadeal’s – a subsidiary of national carrier Saudia - entry into one of the Gulf region’s busiest aviation markets, where millions of Indian expatriates travel frequently between the Gulf and India for work, family visits and religious travel.
The airline said tickets are now available through its website, mobile app and travel agents.
Hyderabad becomes flyadeal’s first destination in India. The airline also indicated that a second Indian route will be announced soon. The city is a major technology and business hub in southern India and has strong travel links with the Gulf, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, due to its large expatriate population.
Sanjiv Kapoor, acting CEO of flyadeal and Executive Vice President Strategies at Saudia Group, said: “India, a long-awaited addition to flyadeal’s growing network of international destinations, is a key part of Saudia Group and flyadeal’s long term strategy.”
He added: “Hyderabad is the first step of our planned expansion into India, fuelled by the strong economic, social and cultural ties that India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have enjoyed for decades.”
The launch also expands Saudi Arabia’s growing aviation links with India at a time when Gulf airlines are increasing capacity to meet strong travel demand from Indian passengers.
The Saudi budget carrier is strategically positioning itself to tap into the high-volume travel corridor between India and Saudi Arabia, driven by approximately 2.5 to 2.7 million Indian expatriates living in the Kingdom, alongside a continuous flow of religious pilgrims.
Until now, flyadeal had only operated special Hajj and Umrah flights between India and Saudi Arabia. The Hyderabad route will be its first regular scheduled passenger service connecting the two countries.
The flights will operate daily using Airbus A320neo aircraft configured with 186 Economy Class seats.
India now joins flyadeal’s growing international network, which includes routes from Saudi Arabia to the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Turkey and Pakistan.
The airline currently operates a fleet of 46 Airbus A320 family aircraft from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam to 37 destinations.
Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector has been expanding rapidly under Vision 2030, with airlines adding new aircraft and routes as the Kingdom aims to boost tourism and international connectivity.