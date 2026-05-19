GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Saudi budget airline flyadeal launches India flights

Daily Riyadh-Hyderabad flights begin July 1 as flyadeal expands into India

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hyderabad becomes flyadeal’s first destination in India. The airline also indicated that a second Indian route will be announced soon.
Hyderabad becomes flyadeal’s first destination in India. The airline also indicated that a second Indian route will be announced soon.
flyadeal

The move marks flyadeal’s – a subsidiary of national carrier Saudia - entry into one of the Gulf region’s busiest aviation markets, where millions of Indian expatriates travel frequently between the Gulf and India for work, family visits and religious travel.

The airline said tickets are now available through its website, mobile app and travel agents.

Hyderabad becomes flyadeal’s first destination in India. The airline also indicated that a second Indian route will be announced soon. The city is a major technology and business hub in southern India and has strong travel links with the Gulf, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, due to its large expatriate population.

Sanjiv Kapoor, acting CEO of flyadeal and Executive Vice President Strategies at Saudia Group, said: “India, a long-awaited addition to flyadeal’s growing network of international destinations, is a key part of Saudia Group and flyadeal’s long term strategy.”

He added: “Hyderabad is the first step of our planned expansion into India, fuelled by the strong economic, social and cultural ties that India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have enjoyed for decades.”

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The launch also expands Saudi Arabia’s growing aviation links with India at a time when Gulf airlines are increasing capacity to meet strong travel demand from Indian passengers.

The Saudi budget carrier is strategically positioning itself to tap into the high-volume travel corridor between India and Saudi Arabia, driven by approximately 2.5 to 2.7 million Indian expatriates living in the Kingdom, alongside a continuous flow of religious pilgrims.

India operations

Until now, flyadeal had only operated special Hajj and Umrah flights between India and Saudi Arabia. The Hyderabad route will be its first regular scheduled passenger service connecting the two countries.

The flights will operate daily using Airbus A320neo aircraft configured with 186 Economy Class seats.

India now joins flyadeal’s growing international network, which includes routes from Saudi Arabia to the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Turkey and Pakistan.

The airline currently operates a fleet of 46 Airbus A320 family aircraft from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam to 37 destinations.

Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector has been expanding rapidly under Vision 2030, with airlines adding new aircraft and routes as the Kingdom aims to boost tourism and international connectivity.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiatravelAviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

All passport holders gain visa-free access, boosting tourism and business links

Visa-free travel: Saudi Arabia, Russia ease entry rules

1m read
flyadeal cancels regional flights amid Middle East tensions.

flyadeal suspends regional routes until end of May

1m read
Spot gold prices have fallen more than 8% since the Iran war began in late February, amid concerns that elevated energy prices could fuel inflation and keep global interest rates higher.

Dubai gold jumps Dh4 as Iran jitters lift 22K to Dh539

2m read
flyadeal launches Jeddah-Dubai flights

flyadeal launches Jeddah-Dubai flights

2m read