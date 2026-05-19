He added: “Hyderabad is the first step of our planned expansion into India, fuelled by the strong economic, social and cultural ties that India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have enjoyed for decades.”

Hyderabad becomes flyadeal’s first destination in India. The airline also indicated that a second Indian route will be announced soon. The city is a major technology and business hub in southern India and has strong travel links with the Gulf, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, due to its large expatriate population.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.