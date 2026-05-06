GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

flyadeal cancels flights to Peshawar, Amman and Damascus until end-May

Airline cites regional developments, offers rebooking options

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
flyadeal cancels regional flights amid Middle East tensions.
flyadeal cancels regional flights amid Middle East tensions.
flyadeal

Flyadeal has officially announced the cancellation of scheduled flights to Peshawar, Amman and Damascus until May 31, 2026, citing current developments across the Middle East and beyond.

The Saudi low-cost carrier said it was among several airlines affected by the evolving regional situation, prompting the suspension of services on the impacted routes. Flights to Damascus and Amman will remain cancelled until the end of May, the airline said in a statement.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The airline urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and advised against travelling unless flights are confirmed.

Flyadeal said it is continuing to notify affected passengers of any updates via email and SMS, while real-time travel information is available through its website and official X account.

The carrier added that it remains committed to providing a smooth and flexible travel experience, offering affected passengers alternative flight options on the same routes where possible.

Airlines across the region have adjusted operations in recent weeks in response to heightened geopolitical tensions, leading to disruptions on several routes.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Zalmi are PSL 11 champions

PSL11: Babar Azam wins first T20 title as captain

2m read
Hunain Shah defended six runs in the final

PSL at its very best: Hunain Shah’s classy final over

3m read
flyadeal launches Jeddah-Dubai flights

flyadeal launches Jeddah-Dubai flights

2m read
Can I get a refund for delayed or defective services?

Can I get a refund for delayed or defective services?

1m read