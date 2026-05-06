Airline cites regional developments, offers rebooking options
Flyadeal has officially announced the cancellation of scheduled flights to Peshawar, Amman and Damascus until May 31, 2026, citing current developments across the Middle East and beyond.
The Saudi low-cost carrier said it was among several airlines affected by the evolving regional situation, prompting the suspension of services on the impacted routes. Flights to Damascus and Amman will remain cancelled until the end of May, the airline said in a statement.
The airline urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and advised against travelling unless flights are confirmed.
Flyadeal said it is continuing to notify affected passengers of any updates via email and SMS, while real-time travel information is available through its website and official X account.
The carrier added that it remains committed to providing a smooth and flexible travel experience, offering affected passengers alternative flight options on the same routes where possible.
Airlines across the region have adjusted operations in recent weeks in response to heightened geopolitical tensions, leading to disruptions on several routes.