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Saudi Arabia deploys Middle East’s first heavy traffic road simulator

The simulator recreates more than 20 years of heavy traffic pressure on Hajj roads.

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The system is capable of completing 26,000 load cycles within 24 hours, allowing engineers to simulate heavy traffic conditions within a compressed timeframe.
The system is capable of completing 26,000 load cycles within 24 hours, allowing engineers to simulate heavy traffic conditions within a compressed timeframe.
SPA

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has deployed the Middle East’s first heavy traffic load simulator to test the durability of Hajj roads and evaluate their ability to withstand long-term pressure equivalent to more than 20 years of traffic movement.

In a video published on the official X account of the Saudi Press Agency, the Roads General Authority announced the launch of the advanced system, which is designed to replicate future traffic conditions and assess road performance under intensive use.

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According to the authority, the simulator would serve as a practical tool for testing new asphalt mixtures before they are deployed on actual roads, particularly across routes used during the Hajj season.

The system is capable of completing 26,000 load cycles within 24 hours, allowing engineers to simulate heavy traffic conditions within a compressed timeframe.

The simulator can also recreate temperatures ranging between 15°C and 60°C to evaluate how asphalt performs under both cold and extreme heat conditions, helping specialists measure the durability of road materials under varying environmental and operational pressures.

The technology is expected to improve cost efficiency, extend the lifespan of road networks and ensure compliance with technical standards and specifications before materials are introduced into large-scale infrastructure projects.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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