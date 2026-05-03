GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia boosts Haramain high-speed rail capacity to 2.2 million seats for Hajj

Rail line expected to carry pilgrims on more than 5,300 trips

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
SAR said a fleet of 35 electric trains will be deployed, each with a capacity of 417 passengers
SAR said a fleet of 35 electric trains will be deployed, each with a capacity of 417 passengers
Saudi Gazette

Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) said on Sunday it had increased the operational capacity of the Haramain High-Speed Train to more than 2.21 million seats for the Hajj season.

The rail line, which runs from Mecca through Jeddah, King Abdulaziz International Airport, King Abdullah Economic City and Medina, is expected to carry pilgrims on more than 5,300 trips.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

SAR said a fleet of 35 electric trains will be deployed, each with a capacity of 417 passengers.

The trains operate on a 453-km network and can reach speeds of up to 300 km/h, providing a high-capacity transport option for pilgrims travelling between the holy cities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pilgrims arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah.

Saudi launches mobile passport counters for Hajj entry

1m read
Health conditions barred from Hajj include advanced kidney failure, severe heart failure, liver cirrhosis, serious mental illnesses, dementia, advanced aging, and pregnancy in the final trimester.

Saudi Arabia: Could your health stop your Hajj permit?

1m read
workers can take between 10 and 15 days of paid leave, including the Eid Al Adha holiday, provided they have completed at least two consecutive years of service with their employer

Saudi workers get up to 15 days paid leave for Hajj

1m read
Saudi Arabia has completed preparations to serve pilgrims during Hajj 1447, with over 3.1 million airline seats across 12,000 flights, and expanded rail services moving more than two million passengers.

Hajj transport plan: 3.1 million seats, 12,000 flights

2m read