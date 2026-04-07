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King Fahd Causeway closed amid heightened security alerts

Traffic halted on Saudi-Bahrain bridge as authorities act on safety alerts

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Key Gulf route closed as authorities prioritise commuter safety.
Key Gulf route closed as authorities prioritise commuter safety.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi authorities have temporarily suspended traffic on the King Fahd Causeway connecting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as a precautionary measure amid heightened regional security alerts.

The move followed warnings issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, prompting authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safety of travellers.

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The King Fahd Causeway Authority said the decision reflects a priority on ensuring the safety of commuters using the vital link between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The 25-kilometre causeway, which serves as the primary land connection between the two countries, is a key route for daily travel and trade.

Officials were praised for the swift implementation of precautionary measures, describing the response as a reflection of strong responsibility and commitment to public safety.

No timeline has been announced for the resumption of traffic, with authorities expected to continue monitoring the situation closely before reopening the crossing.

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