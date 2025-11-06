Qatar-Bahrain ferry service connects Al-Ruwais Port to Sa'ada Marina

A scheduled ferry exclusively for passengers will connect Al-Ruwais Port in northern Qatar and Sa’ada Marina in Bahrain. This sea route, almost 35 nautical miles (approximately 65 kilometres), sets out to make travel across GCC borders simpler and to reinforce collaboration between the two states.

The crossing takes between 70 and 80 minutes. Booking can be completed through the MASAR app. Passengers have a choice between standard or VIP vessels, accommodating 28 and 32 travellers respectively, with contemporary onboard services. All journeys strictly observe the customs and security formalities mandated by both states.

The Ministry of Transport, acting together with Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT), applied the highest safety, security, and operational quality standards to ensure a convenient and safe travel experience, and thanked all parties involved for their efforts.

The Minister also drew attention to the broader impact, stating that the effort signals Qatar’s intent to build developmental and strategic partnerships with Bahrain, as well as to drive advancements in transport and related logistical services, thereby serving shared interests and bolstering economic cohesion inside the GCC.

Qatar's minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani referred to the initiative as 'a groundbreaking strategic step that reflects the depth of the brotherly bonds between the two countries and enhances the ties of cooperation and integration between the GCC countries.'

Initially accessible only to citizens of GCC member countries, the ferry will run two round trips per day between 7 and 12 November. Afterwards, the number increases to three daily round journeys from 13 to 22 November, with flexibility for future adjustments depending on ridership.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

