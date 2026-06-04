India appoints first non-Muslim ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Former Consul General in Dubai Vipul to take charge of key post soon
For the first time since independence, India has appointed a non-Muslim diplomat as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia, ending a long-standing convention that reflected the unique religious and diplomatic significance of one of New Delhi’s most important overseas postings.
The Ministry of External Affairs announced that veteran diplomat Vipul, a 1998-batch Indian Foreign Service officer currently serving as ambassador to Qatar, will be India’s next envoy to Riyadh.
He also served as India’s Consul General in Dubai between 2017 and 2020 before returning to New Delhi as Joint Secretary (Gulf), overseeing relations with the region from 2020 to 2023. Since August 2023, he has been India’s ambassador to Qatar.
Announcing the diplomatic transition, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, “He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.”
The appointment marks a notable departure from decades of practice under which India traditionally posted Muslim diplomats to Saudi Arabia and appointed Muslim consuls general in Jeddah. The convention was closely tied to India’s annual Haj operations, with the missions playing a central role in coordinating pilgrimages for thousands of Indian Muslims travelling to the kingdom’s holy cities each year.
The change reflects the evolution of India-Saudi Arabia ties, which have expanded far beyond their traditional focus on pilgrimage and oil into a broad strategic partnership encompassing trade, investment, defence cooperation, technology and regional security.
Vipul brings extensive Gulf experience to the role. During a diplomatic career spanning nearly three decades, he has served in Cairo, Colombo, Geneva and Dubai, handling portfolios ranging from political affairs and commercial relations to international security and development cooperation.
Vipul, an IIT Delhi-trained mechanical engineer who also holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business, is expected to take up his new assignment shortly.
- with inputs from ANI