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Saudi Arabia documents 1,293 underwater heritage sites and uncovers more than 1,000 artefacts

More than 50 underwater exploration projects conducted along both coastlines

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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More than 50 marine exploration and underwater excavation projects have been carried out along Saudi Arabia's coastlines.
More than 50 marine exploration and underwater excavation projects have been carried out along Saudi Arabia's coastlines.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia has documented 1,293 underwater cultural heritage sites and assets along its Red Sea and Arabian Gulf coastlines and recovered more than 1,000 artefacts through a series of marine archaeological expeditions.

The findings were unveiled by the Heritage Commission during Saudi Arabia's participation in the 17th meeting of the Scientific and Technical Advisory Body (STAB) of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris.

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The announcement was part of discussions held during the Conference of Experts of the 2001 Convention on the Protection of the Underwater Cultural Heritage, where Saudi officials presented the Kingdom's progress in documenting and safeguarding marine archaeological sites in accordance with international conservation standards.

The Heritage Commission said more than 50 marine exploration and underwater excavation projects have been carried out along Saudi Arabia's coastlines, leading to the discovery and recovery of over 1,000 artefacts linked to the region's maritime history.

The discoveries have expanded understanding of historical navigation routes, trade activity and cultural connections associated with Saudi territorial waters, while also contributing to efforts to preserve submerged archaeological sites and strengthen the national database of maritime heritage.

The Kingdom's Red Sea and Gulf coastlines have long served as important maritime corridors connecting the Arabian Peninsula with Africa, Asia and Europe, making them rich repositories of archaeological material linked to centuries of trade, migration and cultural exchange.

In addition to fieldwork, the commission highlighted efforts to strengthen international cooperation in the sector. Saudi Arabia has signed five international agreements aimed at enhancing scientific partnerships and facilitating the exchange of expertise with specialised organisations involved in the protection of underwater cultural heritage.

The commission also organised more than 10 specialist workshops focused on capacity building, technical training and the dissemination of scientific knowledge related to underwater archaeology and heritage conservation.

Public awareness has formed another pillar of the Kingdom's strategy. Four dedicated exhibitions have been staged to showcase the historical and cultural significance of underwater heritage and to encourage greater appreciation of submerged archaeological sites as part of a shared human legacy.

The Heritage Commission said its participation in the UNESCO gathering is part of Saudi Arabia's commitment to international cooperation in cultural preservation and its efforts to position itself as an active contributor to global heritage protection initiatives.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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